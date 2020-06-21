Animal Shelter
The Pitt County Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Beef, a large, adult male American pit bull terrier mix.
The shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road, is open by appointment only to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Humane Society
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, will be closed to the public and volunteers until further notice. During this time, HSEC will allow applications for adoption to be placed online.
Charlie, a medium-size, young male Rottweiler mix, is among animals available for adoption. To view available dogs or cats and to complete an online adoption application, visit hsecarolina.org.
Pitt Friends
Pitt Friends Pet of the Week is Thumbalina, an adult female pit bull mix that has three legs.
Animals are spayed or neutered and microchipped, have updated shots and are on heartworm and flea prevention medications.
Pitt Friends will not be at Petco for adoption events until further notice. Visit www.pittfriends.com for information.
Saving Graces 4 Felines
The Saving Graces 4 Felines Pick of the Litter is Rito, a male gray and white kitten
SG4F cats are vaccinated, tested for cat leukemia and FIV, treated for fleas, dewormed, and are spayed or neutered. Visit savinggraces4felines.com.
Cats: female, brown tabby; female, tortoiseshell; female, black; female, smoke gray; male, black.
Kittens: male, brown tabby; male, buff and white; male, gray and white; male, orange and white; female, tabby and white; female, black and white; male, orange and white tabby; female, black; female, gray tabby; male, silver tabby; male, smoke gray; female, white tabby; male, marble tabby; female, tortoiseshell; female, long-haired black.