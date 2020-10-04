Animal Services
The Pitt County Animal Services Pet of the Week is Blue, a large, gray and white female pit bull terrier mix.
The animal shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment only to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Humane Society
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina Pet of the Week is Fiona, a medium-size female retriever mix.
Located at 3520 Tupper Drive, the organization is open by appointment only for adoptions. Hours are 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247.
Pitt Friends
Pitt Friends Pet of the Week is Barry, a male black kitten.
Animals are spayed or neutered and microchipped, have updated shots and are on heartworm and flea prevention medications.
Pitt Friends volunteers are at PetCo, 3060 S.Evans St., from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. Visit www.pittfriends.com for information.
Saving Graces 4 Felines
The Saving Graces 4 Felines Pick of the Litter is Zucco, a young male long-haired orange tabby.
SG4F cats are vaccinated, tested for cat leukemia and FIV, treated for fleas, dewormed, and are spayed or neutered. Visit savinggraces4felines.com.
Cats: female, white tabby; female, tortie; female, Siamese mix; female, silver tabby.
Kittens: male, brown tabby; male, orange and white tabby; female, white tabby; female, tortoiseshell; male, tuxedo; female, brown tabby; female, calico; female, gray and white tabby; male, gray and white; female, brown tabby and white; male, orange tabby; female, black; female, tortoiseshell; female, long-haired black; male, long-haired orange tabby.
Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.