Lost pets
LOST: “Citizen Candy Cane,” German shepherd, male, white, 4 years old, microchipped, Ayden, 902-1731; “Blu,” mixed-breed dog, male, gray and white, merle, white underbelly, white stripe on face, blue eyes “Diamond,” and Labrador retriever, female, golden, red harness, Farm Gate and Airport Road, Kinston, 757-920-8533; male, orange and white tabby, 1 ½ years old, Forbes Avenue, Winterville, 917-5284; “Precious,” long-haired cat, spayed, 1 year old, microchipped, Elizabeth Street, 902-1731; “Lola,” small, young, calico cat, black, orange and white, green-hazel eyes, red sparkly collar, possibly a leash, Fire Tower and Corey roads, Winterville, 214-8827.
Bone Appetit
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a Bone Appetit fundraising event April 2-3 at Famiglia, 740 W. Fire Tower Road. A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to the Humane Society. Write HSEC on the receipt and alert the server. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s hours general operating hours are 7:15 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays.
Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.