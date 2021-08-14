Animal Services
The Pitt County Animal Services Pet of the Week is Henry, a medium-size, young male pit bull terrier mix.
The animal shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment only to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Humane Society
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina Pet of the Week is Cauliflower, a large, young female boxer mix.
Located at 3520 Tupper Drive, the organization is open by appointment only for adoptions. Hours are 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247.
Pitt Friends
Pitt Friends Pet of the Week is Ella, a medium-size female pit bull terrier mix.
Animals are spayed or neutered and microchipped, have updated shots and are on heartworm and flea prevention medications.
Visit www.pittfriends.com for information.
Saving Graces 4 Felines
The Saving Graces 4 Felines Pick of the Litter is Steele, a male smoke-gray kitten.
SG4F cats are vaccinated, tested for cat leukemia and FIV, treated for fleas, dewormed, and are spayed or neutered. Visit savinggraces4felines.com for more information.
Cats: female, tuxedo; female, black; male, black and white; male, silver tabby; female, black; female, white tabby; male, silver tabby.
Kittens: male, brown tabby; male, brown and white tabby; male, gray and white tabby; male, tabby and white; male, black; female, calico; male, smoke gray; female, black; male, gray and white tabby; male, tabby and white; male, silver tabby; female, gray and white; female, black and white.