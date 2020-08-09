Animal Services
The Pitt County Animal Services Pet of the Week is Zelda, a large female pit bull terrier mix.
The animal shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment only to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Humane Society
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina Pet of the Week is Leo, an adult male Chihuahua mix.
Located at 3520 Tupper Drive, the organization is open by appointment only for adoptions. Hours are 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247.
Pitt Friends
Pitt Friends Pet of the Week is Soldier, a young male hound mix.
Animals are spayed or neutered and microchipped, have updated shots and are on heartworm and flea prevention medications.
Pitt Friends volunteers are at PetCo, 3060 S.Evans St., from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. Visit www.pittfriends.com for information.
Saving Graces 4 Felines
The Saving Graces 4 Felines Pick of the Litter is Galaxy, a female calico-tabby kitten.
SG4F cats are vaccinated, tested for cat leukemia and FIV, treated for fleas, dewormed, and are spayed or neutered. Visit savinggraces4felines.com.
Cats: female, brown tabby; male, black; female, calico.
Kittens: male, brown tabby; male, orange and white tabby; female, black; male, silver tabby; female, white tabby; female, tortoiseshell; female, calico tabby; female, long-haired calico; male, tuxedo; female, long-haired black and white; female, calico; female, dilute calico; female, black and white; female, white tabby; female, gray tabby; female, brown tabby.
