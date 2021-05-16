Animal Services
The Pitt County Animal Services Pet of the Week is Captain Scruff, a large, adult male short-haired gray and white cat that has tested positive for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV).
The animal shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment only to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Humane Society
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina Pet of the Week is Tinto, a large, adult male hound mix.
Located at 3520 Tupper Drive, the organization is open by appointment only for adoptions. Hours are 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247.
Pitt Friends
Pitt Friends Pet of the Week is JoJo, a small, young-adult, female shepherd mix.
Animals are spayed or neutered and microchipped, have updated shots and are on heartworm and flea prevention medications.
Visit www.pittfriends.com for information.
Saving Graces 4 Felines
The Saving Graces 4 Felines Pick of the Litter is Abby, a medium-size, adult female silver tabby.
SG4F cats are vaccinated, tested for cat leukemia and FIV, treated for fleas, dewormed, and are spayed or neutered. Visit savinggraces4felines.com.
Cats: female, tuxedo; female, black; female, tortoiseshell; male, black and white; female, silver tabby; male, silver tabby; female, black and white; female, black.
Kittens: male, brown tabby; male, silver and white tabby; male, smoke gray; male, black; female, black.