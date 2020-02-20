“Try to imagine a fast car,” the conductor of the United States Air Force Heritage of America Band coaches the audience. He stands at the podium in a crisp blue uniform after one of the band's opening numbers, “Ride.”
It did, indeed, conjure images of revved engines and curves taken on two wheels. It is soon apparent that along with brass, woodwinds and percussion instruments, the band tucked humor and humanity in the crevices of their instrument cases.
“My name is…” the conductor begins his introduction. What follows is a multi-syllabic stream that flows like the Tar River after a hard rain. “My friends just call me ...” and the same long recitation of what sounds like a dozen names follows, ending in Gonzales. He smiles.
The opening of the performance at the J.H. Rose Performing Arts center on Saturday set the stage for an evening of American sounds by the Air Force troupe during its visit to Greenville for a show sponsored by The Daily Reflector.
After wrapping the ample audience assembled in school auditorium around his finger, the conductor began another introduction. First, a female airman and clarinet player is congratulated on her 20 years of service and impending retirement. Then her daughter, Emma, is brought to the stage to conduct the next piece.
Pre-teen Emma, dressed in bright pink from her head band to her sparkly tennis shoes, with a furry shawl, grips the baton (or as the conductor calls it, “wand”) with confidence. Her mother helps to position her wheelchair in front of the band. Many in the audience reward her with a standing ovation.
“America the Beautiful is dedicated to our deployed men and women who are protecting America,” the conductor shares before one of the performances in the first half. The last piece before intermission celebrates diversity, he explains, and is a contemporary Mexican composition.
The second half features Broadway numbers “with a theme,” explains a female airman who is also one of the featured vocalists. She says, “Even though it’s Valentine’s weekend, the theme is not love.”
“Clang, clang, clang went the trolley ...” The set begins with the song made famous by Judy Garland in the 1944 film, “Meet me in St Louis.” Others include “‘Til There Was You” from “The Music Man,” "If I Were a Bell" from “Guys and Dolls,” “I Can Cook Too,” “Marry the Man Today,” and “For Good,” from Wicked.
For a while it seems the theme is leaning towards “things that make noise,” with all the clanging, zinging and ringing. But “For Good,” with its pensive, “Because I knew you, I have been changed for good,” leads one to believe the theme might be codependency — that we simply need each other.
The final two selections are unmistakably patriotic, first with the armed service medley, segueing from “Anchors away” to “From the halls of Montezuma,” and so on, through all branches of the military, culminating in “Off we go into the wild blue yonder …” as past and present service members stand.
John Philip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever” rounds out the night, with two piccolo players coming up front for their piercing feature that can be heard high above the entire band. Applause erupts along with smiles and patriotism, and the audience reluctantly leaves with a warm reminder that we do, indeed, need our military, fine music, and each other.