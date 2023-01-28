The Pitt County Animal Services Pet of the Week is Hancock, a large, adult male pit bull terrier mix.
The animal shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Humane Society
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina Pet of the Week is September, a large, male hound mix.
Located at 3520 Tupper Drive, the Humane Society is open from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an application.
Pitt Friends
Pitt Friends Pet of the Week is Rebel, a mixed-breed female puppy.
Animals are spayed or neutered and microchipped, have updated shots and are on heartworm and flea prevention medications. Visit www.pittfriends.com for more information.
Saving Graces 4 Felines
The Saving Graces 4 Felines Pick of the Litter is Maggie, a female orange cat.
SG4F cats are current on vaccinations, tested for feline leukemia and FIV, de-wormed as needed, treated for fleas, micro-chipped, and spayed or neutered. Cats can be adopted by applying online at www.savinggraces4felines.org, and once the application is approved, arrangements to meet are by appointment. Email savinggraces4@aol.com.
Cats: male, smoke gray; male, white and gray tabby; female, black and white; female, buff tabby; female, orange tabby; male, mitted brown tabby; male, long-haired silver tabby.
Kittens: male, white tabby; male, smoke gray; female, black and white; female, tuxedo; male, silver tabby; male, white and gray tabby; female, black; male, tuxedo; male, orange tabby.