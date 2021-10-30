Animal Services
The Pitt County Animal Services Pet of the Week is Apollo, a large, adult male pit bull terrier mix.
The animal shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment only to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Humane Society
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina Pet of the Week is Leroy, a large, adult male Labrador retriever mix.
Located at 3520 Tupper Drive, the organization is open by appointment only for adoptions. Hours are 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application.
Pitt Friends
Pitt Friends Pet of the Week is Sansa, a 4-month-old female hound mix.
Animals are spayed or neutered and microchipped, have updated shots and are on heartworm and flea prevention medications.
Visit www.pittfriends.com for information.
Saving Graces 4 Felines
The Saving Graces 4 Felines Pick of the Litter is Rayne, a female black and white cat.
SG4F cats are vaccinated, tested for cat leukemia and FIV, treated for fleas, dewormed, and are spayed or neutered. Visit savinggraces4felines.com for more information.
Cats: female, black; male, silver tabby; female, tuxedo; female, white tabby.
Kittens: female, white tabby; male, black and white; male, gray tabby; male, orange tabby; female, gray and white; female, smoke gray; female, long-haired black; female, brown tabby; female, black (partially blind).