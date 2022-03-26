...INCREASED FIRE DANGER SATURDAY OVER THE COASTAL PLAIN...
The combination of low fuel moisture, very gusty westerly winds
to 30 mph and low minimum relative humidity values around 25
percent will result in an Increased Fire Danger in areas west of
Highway 17 Saturday. This area also received significantly less
rainfall Thursday and Thursday night than areas to the east which
will allow conditions to dry rapidly.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are
advised to use extreme caution.
The Pitt County Animal Services Pet of the Week is Mave, a female retriever mix.
The animal shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Humane Society
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina Pet of the Week is Haxtun, a large male boxer mix.
Located at 3520 Tupper Drive, appointments may be scheduled from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an application.
Pitt Friends
Pitt Friends Pet of the Week is Nauti, a male hound mix.
Animals are spayed or neutered and microchipped, have updated shots and are on heartworm and flea prevention medications.