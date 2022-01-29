...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 2 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Light snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2
inches, with the highest accumulations for areas adjacent to
Albemarle Sound. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph on the northern
Outer Banks.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina, mainly north of
Highway 64.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 2 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be found online
at DriveNC.gov.
&&
The Pitt County Animal Services Pet of the Week is Andy, a medium-size male Labrador retriever-terrier mix.
The animal shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment to prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Humane Society
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina Pet of the Week is Boe, a large, young male Akita-Border collie mix.
Located at 3520 Tupper Drive, the organization is open by appointment only for adoptions. Hours are 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application.
Pitt Friends
Pitt Friends Pet of the Week is Griffin, an 8-month old male retriever mix.
Animals are spayed or neutered and microchipped, have updated shots and are on heartworm and flea prevention medications.