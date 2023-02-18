Animal Services
The Pitt County Animal Services Pet of the Week is Minnie, a medium-size, adult female American pit bull terrier mix.
The animal shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Humane Society
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina Pet of the Week is Heartley, a large, adult male hound mix.
Located at 3520 Tupper Drive, the Humane Society is open from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an application.
Pitt Friends
Pitt Friends Pet of the Week is Crystal, a female Lab mix puppy.
Animals are spayed or neutered and microchipped, and they have updated shots and are on heartworm and flea prevention medications.
Visit www.pittfriends.com for more information.
Saving Graces 4 Felines
The Saving Graces 4 Felines Pick of the Litter is Johnnie, a male tuxedo kitten.
SG4F cats are current on vaccinations, tested for feline leukemia and FIV, de-wormed as needed, treated for fleas, micro-chipped, and spayed or neutered.
Cats can be adopted by applying online at www.savinggraces4felines.org, and once the application is approved, arrangements to meet are by appointment. Email savinggraces4@aol.com.
Cats: male, smoke gray; male, white and gray tabby; female, black and white; female, buff tabby; female, orange tabby; male, white tabby.
Kittens: male, white tabby; male, smoke gray; female, black and white; male, gray and white tabby; female, tuxedo; male, silver tabby; male, white and gray tabby.
female, black; male, tuxedo; male, orange tabby; female, gray and white.
Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.
