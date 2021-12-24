Animal Services
The Pitt County Animal Services Pet of the Week is Nicholas, a male black cat.
The animal shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment to prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Humane Society
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina Pet of the Week is Warner, a large, young male Siberian Husky-shepherd mix.
Located at 3520 Tupper Drive, the organization is open by appointment only for adoptions. Hours are 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application.
Pitt Friends
Pitt Friends Pet of the Week is Gizmo, a medium,young male terrier mix.
Animals are spayed or neutered and microchipped, have updated shots and are on heartworm and flea prevention medications.
Visit www.pittfriends.com for info.
Saving Graces 4 Felines
The Saving Graces 4 Felines Pick of the Litter is Georges, a female brown tabby kitten.
SG4F cats are vaccinated, tested for cat leukemia and FIV, treated for fleas, dewormed, and are spayed or neutered. Visit savinggraces4felines.com for more information.
Cats: female, black; male, silver tabby; female, tuxedo; female, white tabby; female, calico tabby; female, dilute calico.
Kittens: female, black (partially blind); male, white and black; female, white and black; female, tuxedo; female, brown tabby.
