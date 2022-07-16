The Pitt County Animal Services Pet of the Week is Jimmy, a neutered domestic shorthair male cat, about 6 years old male cat.
The animal shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Humane Society
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina Pet of the Week is Minny, a large, young adult female hound mix.
Located at 3520 Tupper Drive, the Humane Society is open by appointment. Hours are from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an application.
Pitt Friends
Pitt Friends Pet of the Week is Sylvester, a young, male terrier mix.
Animals are spayed or neutered and microchipped, have updated shots and are on heartworm and flea prevention medications.
The Saving Graces 4 Felines weekly Pick of the Litter is Catarina, a female DMH brown tabby Maine coon mix cat.
SG4F cats are vaccinated, tested for cat leukemia and FIV, treated for fleas, dewormed, and are spayed or neutered. Visit savinggraces4felines.com for more info.
Cats: female, calico tabby; male, white and black; male, Ragdoll mix; male, white tabby; female, brown tabby Maine Coon mix.
Kittens: female, tortoiseshell; female, white tabby; male, black; male, brown tabby; female, long-haired black; male, long-haired gray; female, black; female, white and black; male, white tabby; female, silver and white tabby; female, gray and white tabby; male, silver tabby; male; brown tabby; female, silver tabby; female, gray tabby.