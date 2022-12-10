Animal Services
The Pitt County Animal Services Pet of the Week is Charlotte, a medium-size, adult female Pointer mix.
The animal shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Humane Society
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina Pet of the Week is Jelly, a large, female American pit bull terrier mix.
Located at 3520 Tupper Drive, the Humane Society is open from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an application.
Pitt Friends
Pitt Friends Pet of the Week is Bagleman, an adult male beagle.
Animals are spayed or neutered and microchipped, have updated shots and are on heartworm and flea prevention medications.
Visit www.pittfriends.com for more info.
Saving Graces 4 Felines
The Saving Graces 4 Felines Pick of the Litter is Whimsy, a young female, silver and white tabby cat.
SG4F cats are current on vaccinations, tested for feline leukemia and FIV, de-wormed as needed, treated for fleas, micro-chipped, and spayed or neutered. Cats can be adopted by applying online at www.savinggraces4felines.org, and once the application is approved, arrangements to meet are by appointment. Email savinggraces4@aol.com.
Cats: male, gray and white; male, white and black; male, white tabby; female, Maine Coon mix; female, black and white; female, buff tabby; female, orange tabby; male, mitted brown tabby.
Kittens: male, brown tabby; female, gray and white tabby; female, gray tabby; female, tabby with white mitts; male, brown tabby; female, gray tabby; female, dilute tortoiseshell; female, tuxedo; female, black; female, tortoiseshell; female, tuxedo; female, tortoiseshell; male, silver tabby; male, smoke gray; male, black; male, gray and white; male, silver tabby; male, white tabby; male, black and white; female, smoke gray; female, black; female, black; female, silver tabby; female blue-point Siamese; male, blue-point Siamese; male, smoke gray.
Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.
