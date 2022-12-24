Animal Services
The Pitt County Animal Services Pet of the Week is Cowboy, a large, adult male terrier mix.
The animal shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Humane Society
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina Pet of the Week is Tanner, a large, young male Australian shepherd-Pointer mix.
Located at 3520 Tupper Drive, the Humane Society is open from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an application.
Pitt Friends
Pitt Friends Pet of the Week is Mark, a young male Lab mix.
Animals are spayed or neutered and microchipped, have updated shots and are on heartworm and flea prevention medications.
Visit www.pittfriends.com for more info.
Saving Graces 4 Felines
The Saving Graces 4 Felines Pick of the Litter is Snowy, a young male, gray and dilute tortoiseshell cat.
SG4F cats are current on vaccinations, tested for feline leukemia and FIV, de-wormed as needed, treated for fleas, micro-chipped, and spayed or neutered. Cats can be adopted by applying online at www.savinggraces4felines.org, and once the application is approved, arrangements to meet are by appointment. Email savinggraces4@aol.com.
Cats: male, gray and white; male, white and black; male, white tabby; female, Maine Coon mix; female, black and white; female, buff tabby.
Kittens: male, brown tabby; female, gray and white tabby; female, gray tabby; female, tabby with white mitts; female, dilute tortoiseshell; female, tuxedo; female, black; female, tortoiseshell; female, tuxedo; female, tortoiseshell; male, silver tabby; male, white tabby; male, blue-point Siamese; male, smoke gray.
Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.
