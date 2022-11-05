Animal Services
The Pitt County Animal Services Pet of the Week is Caden, a large, adult male black cat. Cat adoptions are currently reduced to $50.
The animal shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Humane Society
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina Pet of the Week is Onion, a large, young male boxer mix.
Located at 3520 Tupper Drive, the Humane Society is open from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an application.
Pitt Friends
Pitt Friends Pet of the Week is Bateeni, one of four beagles available for adoption.
Animals are spayed or neutered and microchipped, have updated shots and are on heartworm and flea prevention medications.
Visit www.pittfriends.com for more info.
Saving Graces 4 Felines
The Saving Graces 4 Felines Pick of the Litter is Whimsy, a female silver tabby kitten.
Cats are vaccinated, tested for leukemia and FIV, treated for fleas, dewormed, and spayed/neutered. Visit savinggraces4felines.com.
Cats: male, white and black; female, Seal-point Siamese; female, calico tabby; male, white tabby; male, Maine Coon.
Kittens: female, tortoiseshell; male, brown tabby; female, silver and white tabby; female, gray and white tabby; female, gray tabby; female, tabby with white mitts; male, brown tabby; female, gray tabby; male, white tabby; female, dilute tortoiseshell; female, tuxedo; female, black; female, tortoiseshell; male, gray and white tuxedo; female, tuxedo; female, tortoiseshell; male, silver tabby; female, silver tabby; male, smoke gray; female, smoke gray; male, black; male, gray and white; male, silver tabby; male, white tabby; male, black and white; female, smoke gray; female, black; male, smoke gray; female, black.
Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.
