Animal Services
The Pitt County Animal Services Pet of the Week is Margo, a medium-size, young-adult female American pit bull terrier mix.
The animal shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment only to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Humane Society
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina Pet of the Week is Einstein, a large, young male Border collie mix.
Located at 3520 Tupper Drive, the organization is open by appointment only for adoptions. Hours are 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application.
Pitt Friends
Pitt Friends Pet of the Week is Henry, a medium-size, young male pit bull mix.
Animals are spayed or neutered and microchipped, have updated shots and are on heartworm and flea prevention medications.
Visit www.pittfriends.com for information.
Saving Graces 4 Felines
The Saving Graces 4 Felines Pick of the Litter is Rayne, a female tuxedo cat.
SG4F cats are vaccinated, tested for cat leukemia and FIV, treated for fleas, dewormed, and are spayed or neutered. Visit savinggraces4felines.com for more information.
Cats: female, black; male, silver tabby; female, tuxedo; female, calico tabby; female, white tabby; male, white tabby.
Kittens: male, brown tabby; male, gray and white tabby; male, tabby and white; female, gray and white; male, black and white; male, gray tabby.