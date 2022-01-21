Animal Services
The Pitt County Animal Services Pet of the Week is Arnold, a large adult male American pit bull terrier mix.
The animal shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment to prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Humane Society
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina Pet of the Week is Benny, a large male hound mix.
Located at 3520 Tupper Drive, the organization is open by appointment only for adoptions. Hours are 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application.
Pitt Friends
Pitt Friends Pet of the Week is Ducky, a young male Lab mix.
Animals are spayed or neutered and microchipped, have updated shots and are on heartworm and flea prevention medications.
Visit www.pittfriends.com for info.
Saving Graces 4 Felines
The Saving Graces 4 Felines Pick of the Litter is Persephone, a long-haired adult female orange and white cat.
SG4F cats are vaccinated, tested for cat leukemia and FIV, treated for fleas, dewormed, and are spayed or neutered. Visit savinggraces4felines.com for more information.
Cats: female, black; female, tuxedo; female, calico tabby; male, white and black.
Kittens: male, brown tabby; female, white and black; female, tuxedo; female, brown tabby; female, black.
Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.