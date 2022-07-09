Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 90F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
The Pitt County Animal Services Pet of the Week is Jack, a white and gray male cat.
The animal shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Humane Society
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina Pet of the Week is Minny, a large, young adult female hound mix.
Located at 3520 Tupper Drive, the Humane Society is open by appointment. Hours are from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an application.
Pitt Friends
Pitt Friends Pet of the Week is Sylvester, a young, male terrier mix.
Animals are spayed or neutered and microchipped, have updated shots and are on heartworm and flea prevention medications.
The Saving Graces 4 Felines Pick of the Litter is Rocky, a black and white male cat.
SG4F cats are vaccinated, tested for cat leukemia and FIV, treated for fleas, dewormed, and are spayed or neutered. Visit savinggraces4felines.com for more info.
Cats: female, calico tabby; male, white and black; male, Ragdoll mix; male, white tabby; female, brown tabby Maine Coon mix.
Kittens: female, tortoiseshell; female, white tabby; male, black; male, brown tabby; female, long-haired black; male, long-haired gray; female, black; female, white and black; male, white tabby; female, silver and white tabby; female, gray and white tabby; male, silver tabby; male; brown tabby; female, silver tabby; female, gray tabby.