Animal Services

The Pitt County Animal Services Pet of the Week is Jack, a white and gray male cat.

The animal shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.

Humane Society

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina Pet of the Week is Minny, a large, young adult female hound mix.

Located at 3520 Tupper Drive, the Humane Society is open by appointment. Hours are from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an application.

Pitt Friends

Pitt Friends Pet of the Week is Sylvester, a young, male terrier mix.


Animals are spayed or neutered and microchipped, have updated shots and are on heartworm and flea prevention medications.

Visit www.pittfriends.com for more info.

Saving Graces 4 Felines

The Saving Graces 4 Felines Pick of the Litter is Rocky, a black and white male cat.

SG4F cats are vaccinated, tested for cat leukemia and FIV, treated for fleas, dewormed, and are spayed or neutered. Visit savinggraces4felines.com for more info.

Cats: female, calico tabby; male, white and black; male, Ragdoll mix; male, white tabby; female, brown tabby Maine Coon mix.

Kittens: female, tortoiseshell; female, white tabby; male, black; male, brown tabby; female, long-haired black; male, long-haired gray; female, black; female, white and black; male, white tabby; female, silver and white tabby; female, gray and white tabby; male, silver tabby; male; brown tabby; female, silver tabby; female, gray tabby.

