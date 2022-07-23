The Pitt County Animal Services Pet of the Week is Claire, an adult female calico and white cat.
The animal shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Humane Society
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina Pet of the Week is Oat, a large, young female shepherd mix.
Located at 3520 Tupper Drive, the Humane Society is open by appointment. Hours are from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an application.
Pitt Friends
Pitt Friends Pet of the Week is Shenzi, a medium-size, adult female brindle-color terrier mix.
Animals are spayed or neutered and microchipped, have updated shots and are on heartworm and flea prevention medications.
The Saving Graces 4 Felines Pick of the Litter is Dark Cloud, a male brown tabby kitten.
SG4F cats are vaccinated, tested for cat leukemia and FIV, treated for fleas, dewormed, and are spayed or neutered. Visit savinggraces4felines.com for more info.
Cats: male, white and black; female, brown tabby Maine Coon mix; female, brown tabby Maine Coon mix; female, Seal-point Siamese.
Kittens: female, tortoiseshell; female, white tabby; male, brown tabby; female, white and black; male, white tabby; female, silver and white tabby; female, gray and white tabby; male, silver tabby; male; brown tabby; female, silver tabby; female, gray tabby; female, black and white; female, tuxedo; female, tabby with white mitts; female, black; female, calico tabby.