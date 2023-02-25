Animals for adoption Kim Grizzard Feb 25, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +3 SYLVIA +3 SAMMY +3 BUCK +3 PICASO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Animal ServicesThe Pitt County Animal Services Pet of the Week is Sylvia, a medium-size, adult black and white female cat.The animal shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.Humane SocietyThe Humane Society of Eastern Carolina Pet of the Week is Sammy, a large, young male shepherd mix.Located at 3520 Tupper Drive, the Humane Society is open from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an application.Pitt FriendsPitt Friends Pet of the Week is Buck, a young, male terrier mix.Animals are spayed or neutered and microchipped, and they have updated shots and are on heartworm and flea prevention medications.Visit www.pittfriends.com for more information.Saving Graces 4 FelinesThe Saving Graces 4 Felines Pick of the Litter is Picaso, a large, adult male gray and white tabby.SG4F cats are current on vaccinations, tested for feline leukemia and FIV, de-wormed as needed, treated for fleas, micro-chipped, and spayed or neutered.Cats can be adopted by applying online at www.savinggraces4felines.org, and once the application is approved, arrangements to meet are by appointment. Email savinggraces4@aol.com.Cats: male, smoke gray; male, white and gray tabby; female, black and white; female, buff tabby; female, orange tabby; male, white tabby.Kittens: male, white tabby; male, smoke gray; female, black and white; male, gray and white tabby; female, tuxedo; male, silver tabby; male, white and gray tabby. Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesTwo killed in I-40 head on collisionGreenville Fire-Rescue chief resigns after one yearMan arrested for trespassing, indecent exposure at J.H. Rose High SchoolFirst responder killed in motorcycle head on collisionECU baseball: Takeaways from Pirates' sweep of George Washington, 23-run outburst on SundayThree firefighters recognized for servicePedestrian killed in Greenville hit and runSheriff's office confirms murder-suicide detailsHigh School Basketball: Six up, six down in 1st roundDeputies discover two dead in a Lexington Downs Drive home Images