Animal Services
The Pitt County Animal Services Pet of the Week is Penny, a medium-size, young-adult female tortoiseshell cat.
Showers early, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: February 11, 2023 @ 5:21 am
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers. * WHEN...From 1 AM to noon EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
Animal Services
The Pitt County Animal Services Pet of the Week is Penny, a medium-size, young-adult female tortoiseshell cat.
The animal shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Humane Society
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina Pet of the Week is Otis, a male bulldog mix puppy.
Located at 3520 Tupper Drive, the Humane Society is open from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an application.
Pitt Friends
Pitt Friends Pet of the Week is Dixon, a male mixed-breed puppy.
Animals are spayed or neutered and microchipped, and they have updated shots and are on heartworm and flea prevention medications.
Visit www.pittfriends.com for more information.
Saving Graces 4 Felines
The Saving Graces 4 Felines Pick of the Litter is Ringo, a male orange tabby kitten.
SG4F cats are current on vaccinations, tested for feline leukemia and FIV, de-wormed as needed, treated for fleas, micro-chipped, and spayed or neutered.
Cats can be adopted by applying online at www.savinggraces4felines.org, and once the application is approved, arrangements to meet are by appointment. Email savinggraces4@aol.com.
Cats: male, smoke gray; male, white and gray tabby; female, black and white; female, buff tabby; female, orange tabby.
Kittens: male, white tabby; male, smoke gray; female, black and white; male, orange and white tabby; female, tuxedo; male, silver tabby; male, white and gray tabby; female, black; male, tuxedo; male, orange tabby.
Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.