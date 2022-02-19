..INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON...
Westerly winds around 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 25 to 30
mph combined with minimum relative humidity around 20 to 30
percent will bring an increased fire danger across the area this
afternoon.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
The Pitt County Animal Services Pet of the Week is Millie, a medium-size female American pit bull terrier mix.
The animal shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Humane Society
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina Pet of the Week is Ruby, a large female Siberian Husky mix.
Located at 3520 Tupper Drive, the organization is open by appointment. Hours are 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an application.
Pitt Friends
Pitt Friends Pet of the Week is Caramel Delight, a female hound mix.
Animals are spayed or neutered and microchipped, have updated shots and are on heartworm and flea prevention medications.