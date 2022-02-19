Animal Services

The Pitt County Animal Services Pet of the Week is Millie, a medium-size female American pit bull terrier mix.

The animal shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.

Humane Society

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina Pet of the Week is Ruby, a large female Siberian Husky mix.

Located at 3520 Tupper Drive, the organization is open by appointment. Hours are 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an application.

Pitt Friends

Pitt Friends Pet of the Week is Caramel Delight, a female hound mix.


Animals are spayed or neutered and microchipped, have updated shots and are on heartworm and flea prevention medications.

Visit www.pittfriends.com for more info.

Saving Graces 4 Felines

The Saving Graces 4 Felines Pick of the Litter is Kai, a female calico-tabby mix.

SG4F cats are vaccinated, tested for cat leukemia and FIV, treated for fleas, dewormed, and are spayed or neutered. Visit savinggraces4felines.com for more info.

CATS: female, tuxedo; female, calico tabby; female, long-haired orange and white.

KITTENS: male, brown tabby; female, brown tabby.

Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.