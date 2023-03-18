Animal Services
The Pitt County Animal Services Pet of the Week is Sloan, a large, gray and white female pit bull terrier mix.
The animal shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Humane Society
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina Pet of the Week is Grizzly, a female hound mix.
Located at 3520 Tupper Drive, the Humane Society is open from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an application.
Pitt Friends
Pitt Friends Pet of the Week is Mandrill, a medium-size, male mixed-breed puppy.
Animals are spayed or neutered and microchipped, and they have updated shots and are on heartworm and flea prevention medications.
Visit www.pittfriends.com for more information.
Saving Graces 4 Felines
The Saving Graces 4 Felines Pick of the Litter is Molly, an adult, female buff-color tabby.
SG4F cats are current on vaccinations, tested for feline leukemia and FIV, de-wormed as needed, treated for fleas, micro-chipped, and spayed or neutered.
Cats can be adopted by applying online at www.savinggraces4felines.org, and once the application is approved, arrangements to meet are by appointment. Email savinggraces4@aol.com.
Cats: male, smoke gray; male, white and gray tabby; female, black and white; female, buff tabby; female, orange tabby; female, black.
Kittens: male, white tabby; male, gray and white tabby; female, tuxedo; male, silver tabby; male, white and gray tabby; female, black; male, tuxedo; female, gray and white.
Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.
