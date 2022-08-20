Animal Services
The Pitt County Animal Services Pets of the Week are Spencer and Aeropostle, bonded orange tabby and white brothers. Ideally, they would be adopted together as a bonded pair, but separate homes will be considered.
The animal shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Humane Society
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina Pet of the Week is Kader, a large, blue and white male American pit bull terrier mix.
Located at 3520 Tupper Drive, the Humane Society is open by appointment. Hours are from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an application.
Pitt Friends
Pitt Friends Pet of the Week is Sirius, a 6-month-old male Lab-hound mix.
Animals are spayed or neutered and microchipped, have updated shots and are on heartworm and flea prevention medications.
Visit www.pittfriends.com for more info.
Saving Graces 4 Felines
The Saving Graces 4 Felines Pick of the Litter is Rosie, a female flame-point Siamese.
SG4F cats are vaccinated, tested for cat leukemia and FIV, treated for fleas, dewormed, and are spayed or neutered. Visit savinggraces4felines.com for more info.
Cats: male, white and black; female, brown tabby Maine Coon mix; female, brown tabby Maine Coon mix; female, Seal-point Siamese; female, calico tabby; female, flame-point Siamese; female, Snowshoe mix; male, white tabby; male, Himalayan mix.
Kittens: female, tortoiseshell; female, white tabby; male, brown tabby; female, white and black; male, white tabby; female, silver and white tabby; female, gray and white tabby; male; brown tabby; female, gray tabby; female, black and white; female, tabby with white mitts; female, calico tabby; male, brown tabby; female, gray tabby; female, brown tabby; female, calico tabby; male, white tabby.
Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.
