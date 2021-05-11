A pair of Arendell Parrott Academy students and a South Central High School student have their work hanging in high places after taking top honors in the 3rd Congressional District art competition.
Covid Dancer by Jordan Riggs, a senior at Parrott, Of Wood and Circuits by Kailee Grubbs, a junior at South Central, and Goodbye Friends by Annastasia Hnatov, a junior at Parrott, won first, second and third places, respectively. Self Portrait Unmasked by Lillian Britt, a senior from Jacksonville High School, earned an honorable mention.
“Congratulations to Jordan, Kailee, Annastasia, Lillian and the rest of this year’s contestants for being such excellent ambassadors of eastern North Carolina,” U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy of Greenville, who represents the 3rd District, said April 27.
“I was incredibly impressed by the more than 20 students across the district who submitted their art. It was an honor to host an event over the weekend at the Estuarium in Washington showcasing each student’s piece and announcing the winners.”
The Congressional Art Competition is an annual nationwide event for high school students to showcase their artistic abilities. The winning piece of artwork from each congressional district is hung in the Cannon tunnel to the Capitol in Washington, D.C.
The second place and third places pieces will be displayed in Murphy’s Washington, D.C. and Greenville offices respectively.