NASHVILLE — It’s a Tuesday afternoon on the second floor of Honky Tonk Central, one of nearly three dozen bars on Lower Broadway. Chandler James is finishing up a Chris Stapleton soulful ballad, “Fire Away.”

Squinting through the sunlight beaming onto the second-floor stage, James is playing the 2-6 p.m. “training shift.” It’s a far cry from the bigger and more established venues like the Ryman Auditorium, Station Inn, Ascend Amphitheater and Grand Ole Opry.