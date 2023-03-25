ABSTRACT THINKING
WHO: grades one-five
WHAT: Campers will learn about the world of abstraction, using lots of shapes, forms, colors and lines in activities including painting, drawing, sketching and mixed media.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 12-16
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
A LA CARTE
WHO: sixth grade and older
WHAT: Campers will utilize clay as they create food sculptures utilizing a variety of handbuilding techniques and glazing applications.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 14-18
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
ALL FIRED UP!
WHO: first through fifth grade
WHAT: Participants will learn basic skills and fundamentals of clay, exploring wheel work and hand-building.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 7-11
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
ART CAMP
WHO: ages 6-12
WHAT: Campers will have a chance to use their creativity while engaging in fun projects.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 24-28 (ages 6-8), July 31-Aug. 4 (ages 9-12)
WHERE: Ayden Arts and Recreation Community Center, 4354 S. Lee St., Ayden
COST: $25 per week for Ayden residents and $35 for others.
REGISTRATION: Register at aydenartsandrec.recdesk.com or at the recreation office.
CONTACT: 481-5837
ART FROM THE LAND DOWN UNDER
WHO: prekindergarten-kindergarten (must be potty trained)
WHAT: Campers will hunt for unique characteristics of their favorite animal as they create exclusive artworks inspired by wildlife.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 31-Aug. 4
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
WHO: sixth grade and older
WHAT: Campers will explore different aspects of art and find innovative ways to link art to science.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. July 17-21
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
ART STUDIO EXPLORERS
WHO: first through fifth grade
WHAT: Campers will explore multiple mediums like the clay, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, and drawing.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 5-9
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
BUDDING ARTIST
WHO: first through fifth grade
WHAT: Campers will receive in-depth instruction on the basics of fine art and the seven design elements.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 19-23
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
REGISTRATION: Register at emergegallery.com.
CONTACT: 551-6947
CAKED WITH MUD
WHO: first through fifth grade
WHAT: Campers will learn how to throw on the potter’s wheel and construct clay sculptures while learning techniques such as coiling, slabs, glazing and molding.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 19-23
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
CAMERAS AND PHOTOS AND FILM … OH MY!
WHO: sixth grade and older
WHAT: The camp will teach the basics of black and white photography and digital photography. Techniques including composition, exposure, film processing, darkroom techniques and Adobe Photoshop.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 26-30
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
CHRISTMAS IN JULY
WHO: ages 7-11
WHAT: Campers will participate in Christmas activities and crafts.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 10-13
WHERE: Pitt Community College
COST: $49.55
CLAY THE DAY AWAY
WHO: first through fifth grade
WHAT: Campers will create a dining set for themselves, including a plate, bowl and a cup. Some art will be wheel thrown and some will be hand built.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. July 17-21
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
CONTEMPORARY MASTERPIECES
WHO: first through fifth grade
WHAT: The camp will include a study of famous modern artists and work with clay, painting, photography and sculpture.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. July 24-28
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
CRAZY CARTOONS
WHO: first through fifth grade
WHAT: Campers will design their own cartoons, comic strips, and flip art books.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. July 17-21
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
CREATIVITY STARTS HERE
WHO: pre-kindergarten through kindergarten (must be potty trained)
WHAT: Participants will explore clay, painting, drawing, printmaking and other media.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 12-16
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
DALI IN DOUGH
WHO: sixth grade and older
WHAT: Campers will tap into the world of surrealism to create dream-like ceramics.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. July 24-28
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
ECO ART
WHO: first through fifth grade
WHAT: Participants will learn about artists like Robert Rauschenberg, Marcel Duchamp and Julian Shnabel, who became famous for using broken, found and everyday objects in their artwork.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. July 10-14
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
EDIBLE ART CAMP
WHO: ages 4-13
WHAT: Campers will create edible versions of masterpieces inspired by some of the great artists and will make some non-edible versions to take home.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. July 10-14
WHERE: Creative Arts Kids, 1912 E. Fire Tower Road
COST: $175 (discount available for multiple weeks)
CONTACT: 756-6899
ELEMENTS OF DESIGN
WHO: grade six and above
WHAT: Campers will focus on the seven elements of design while exploring media such as pen and ink, acrylics, watercolor and drawing.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 14-18
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
EXPLORE DRAWING STUDIO
WHO: ages 7-14
WHAT: This studio introduces the student to drawing techniques on various kinds of drawing papers for effect and using different drawing tools, graphite pencils, charcoal and ink. Rendering, shading, 2-D and 3-D composition, texture, contour and form/shape drawing skills are explored.
WHEN: July 17-20, 9 a.m.-noon (ages 7-10), 1-4 p.m. (ages 11-14)
WHERE: Pitt Community College
COST: $99.55
EXPLORE PAINTING STUDIO
WHO: ages 7-14
WHAT: Campers will explore color mixing, brushwork and the fundamentals of composition through painting mediums and techniques on canvas and watercolor paper.
WHEN: June 19-22 9 a.m.-noon (ages 7-10), 1-4 p.m. (ages 11-14)
WHERE: Pitt Community College
COST: $99.55
FAMOUS ARTISTS CAMP
WHO: ages 6-13
WHAT: Art camp featuring various projects, study of well-known artists.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 26-30, July 10-14, July 17-21, July 24-28 and July 31-Aug. 4
WHERE: Jaycee Park Center for Arts and Crafts
COST: $85 per session for city residents, $128 for others
REGISTRATION: Register at the Center for Arts and Crafts or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.
CONTACT: 329-4546
FIESTA TIME PINATA CAMP
WHO: kindergarten through sixth grade
WHAT: Students will learn Spanish games and create crafts.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 12-16 or 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 7-11
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $165
REGISTRATION: CampOakwood.org
CONTACT: 931-0760
A FINE LINE
WHO: grade six and above
WHAT: Campers will learn the principles of design, perspective, and composition.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 12-16
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
FIT FOR A KING
WHO: sixth grade and older
WHAT: Campers will make their own royal apparel and accessories to wear, exploring fabric activities including sewing, fabric collages, and silk painting.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. July 31-Aug. 4
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
FLOWER POWER CAMP
WHO: preschool through third grade
WHAT: Students will create floral crafts.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. July 31-Aug. 4, Aug. 7-11
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $175
REGISTRATION: at CampOakwood.org
CONTACT: 931-0760
FOUR Ps IN A POD
WHO: grades one-five
WHAT: Participants will explore painting, pottery, printmaking and photography.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 12-16
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
FUNCTIONAL POTS FOR TOTS
WHO: prekindergarten-kindergarten (must be potty trained)
WHAT: Campers will use clay to create pottery projects.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 7-11
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
GOOD DIRT FOR THE GARDEN
WHO: grades six and older
WHAT: Campers will utilize clay to create garden ornaments.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. July 10-14
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
REGISTRATION: Online at emergegallery.com.
CONTACT: 551-6947
GREASE THE WHEELS
WHO: first through fifth grade
WHAT: Campers will spend most of their camp on the wheel throwing pots and will learn some coil, molding techniques, using underglazes to enhance their artwork.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 10-14
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
GREENVILLE MUSEUM OF ART CAMP
WHO: ages 6-16 (divided into three age groups)
WHAT: Campers will participate in various art activities and rotate through different art galleries at the museum, working with different instructors to learn about and create artwork based on the displayed artworks. Camp will conclude with an art exhibition and reception.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 12-16, July 17-21 or Aug. 21-25
WHERE: GMA, 802 S. Evans St.
COST: $275 per week for members and $325 for others
REGISTRATION: Visit www.gmoa.org
CONTACT: 252-758-1946
HANDMADE AND WHEELTURNED
WHO: prekindergarten-kindergarten (must be potty trained)
WHAT: Participants will hand build work using coil, slab and molding ceramic techniques, as well as spend time working on the wheel.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 5-9
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
HOW TO DRAW ANIMALS CAMP
WHO: ages 4-13
WHAT: Campers will learn to draw animals at this camp, which includes afternoon field trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. Aug. 14-18
WHERE: Creative Arts Kids, 1912 E. Fire Tower Road
COST: $175 (discounts for multiple weeks)
CONTACT: 756-6899
IMAGINATION ENGINEERS
WHO: first through fifth grade
WHAT: Participants will paint, print, collage, weave and build 3-D sculptures.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 14-18
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
I WHEELY LIKE DIRT
WHO: prekindergarten-kindergarten (must be potty trained)
WHAT: Campers will get their hands dirty making pots they can use in everyday life.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 26-30
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
LET THERE BE LIGHT
WHO: sixth grade and older
WHAT: Campers will study value and light and how to achieve three-dimensionality through their use.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 5-9
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
MAKERS GONNA MAKE
WHO: grades six and older
WHAT: Students will explore a variety of media, including drawing, painting, printmaking, and handbuilding with clay.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 7-11
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
ME, MYSELF AND I
WHO: grade six and above
WHAT: This camp is designed for young artists who want to learn to draw and paint faces as well as learn something about themselves.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 24-28
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
MERMAIDS AND PIRATES
WHO: prekindergarten-kindergarten (must be potty trained)
WHAT: Campers will use clay, sculpture, drawing, painting to create underwater environments.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 10-14
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
METALLIC MADNESS
WHO: first through fifth grade
WHAT: Participants will work on a variety of projects including wearables, key chains and money clips.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 24-28
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
MIDAS METALS
WHO: grade six and above
WHAT: Campers will create sculptures using medal design techniques including soldering and cold connections.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. Aug. 7-11
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
MINI MONETS
WHO: prekindergarten and kindergarten (must be potty trained)
WHAT: Campers will tap into the world of impressionism to create colorful landscapes and still lifes.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 17-21
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
OUT OF THIS WORLD INTO UNCHARTED TERRITORIES
WHO: prekindergarten-kindergarten
WHAT: Campers will work with painting, mixed media and sculpture as they explore the stars.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 14-18
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
PAINTING AND DRAWING
WHO: preschool to seventh grade
WHAT: Students will learn to paint and draw with colored pencils, water colors and acrylic paints.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 19-23 (preschool to second grade); July 17-21, 9 a.m.-noon (preschool to second grade) or 1-4 p.m. (grades three-seven); 9 a.m.-noon July 31-Aug. 4 (grades three-seven)
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $165
REGISTRATION: at CampOakwood.org
CONTACT: 931-0760
PAINTING WITH ACRYLICS AND WATERCOLORS
WHO: ages 4-13
WHAT: Campers will be guided through some beautiful paintings as well as encouraged to explore their own ideas using the techniques taught throughout the week.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. June 12-16 or Aug. 21-25
WHERE: Creative Arts Kids, 1912 E. Fire Tower Road
COST: $175 (discount available for multiple weeks)
CONTACT: 756-6899
PALEO POTTERY
WHO: grade six and above
WHAT: This camp will explore pottery through some of the oldest and still traditional hand-building techniques of coiling, slab construction and pinching.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 31-Aug. 4
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
PETITE PICASSOS AND POLLOCKS
WHO: first through fifth grade
WHAT: Campers will use clay, watercolor, paint and pastels to create original artwork based of techniques of the well-known artists Pablo Picasso and Jackson Pollock.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 26-30
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
PHOTO-TASTIC
WHO: first through fifth grade
WHAT: Campers will learn photography processes, including alternative photography.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 14-18
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
PIXEL PERFECT
WHO: grade six and above
WHAT: This intro level camp shows campers the basics in graphic design and teaches students how graphic design is a form of visual communication through the use of type, image, form and color.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 17-21
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
POP, PAPER, SCISSORS!
WHO: first through fifth grade
WHAT: Campers will create pop-up books, science experiments and other things that pop.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. July 31-Aug. 4
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
POT OF GOLD
WHO: sixth grade and older
WHAT: Campers will review basic wheel throwing techniques, and explore how to make shapes other than the typical round forms made on the potter’s wheel.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 5-9
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
PREHISTORIC ARTIFACTS
WHO: first through fifth grade
WHAT: This camp will explore pottery through the handbuilding techniques of coiling, slab construction and pinching.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 31-Aug. 4
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
RED HOT ENAMELING
WHO: grade six and above
WHAT: Campers will create in metal, learning design basics including sawing, forming, filing and texturing.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 10-15
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
SCULPTING CAMP
WHO: ages 4-13
WHAT: Campers will use several techniques to make small sculptures at this camp, which includes afternoon field trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. June 19-23
WHERE: Creative Arts Kids, 1912 E. Fire Tower Road
COST: $175 (discounts for multiple weeks)
CONTACT: 756-6899
SELF-PORTRAIT CAMP
WHO: ages 4-13
WHAT: Campers will explore several styles to capture their unique essence at this camp, which includes afternoon field trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. July 5-7
WHERE: Creative Arts Kids, 1912 E. Fire Tower Road
COST: $175 (discounts for multiple weeks)
CONTACT: 756-6899
SEWING CAMP
WHO: ages 4-13
WHAT: Campers will learn basics and will be guided through projects at this camp, which will include afternoon field trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. June 26-30
WHERE: Creative Arts Kids, 1912 E. Fire Tower Road
COST: $175 (discounts for multiple weeks)
CONTACT: 756-6899
SILK PAINTING
WHO: ages 4-13
WHAT: Campers will learn the art of silk painting at this camp, which includes afternoon field trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. July 31-Aug. 4
WHERE: Creative Arts Kids, 1912 E. Fire Tower Road
COST: $175 (discounts for multiple weeks)
CONTACT: 756-6899
SMOOTH AS SILK
WHO: grade six and above
WHAT: Students will learn the process of creating silk paintings.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 19-23
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
SOCK PUPPET CAMP
WHO: prekindergarten to sixth grade
WHAT: Students will create their own puppets and rehearse and perform a show.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 17-21
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $165
REGISTRATION: at CampOakwood.org or email CampDirector@theoakwoodschool.org
CONTACT: 931-0760
SPLASH OF COLOR
WHO: sixth grade and older
WHAT: Campers will work with instructors to relay their creative ideas into works of art on canvas and watercolor paper.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 19-23
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
STAIN GLASS CREATIONS
WHO: ages 4-13
WHAT: Campers will create stain glass panels at this camp, which includes afternoon field trips.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. July 24-28
WHERE: Creative Arts Kids, 1912 E. Fire Tower Road
COST: $175 (discounts for multiple weeks)
CONTACT: 756-6899
STROKE OF GENIUS
WHO: grades one-five
WHAT: Campers will be introduced to well-known artists and create projects inspired by their works. Activities will include painting, drawing, sketching and mixed media.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 5-9
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
SUMMER ART CAMP
WHO: ages 7-13
WHAT: This camp focuses on the basics of art with painting, paper mâché and more.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 12-15
WHERE: Community Schools and Recreation Center, 4561 County Home Road
COST: $75
REGISTRATION: at Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation office, 4561 County Home Road. Visit pittcsr.com.
CONTACT: 902-1975
SUMMER SCULPTOR
WHO: first through fifth grade
WHAT: Campers will work on coil, slab and molding ceramic techniques, as well as spend time working on the wheel.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 26-30
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
THINK TANK
WHO: grade six and above
WHAT: Campers will learn the principles of design, perspective and composition as well as printmaking techniques to reproduce their drawings.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 26-30
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
TOTALLY TIE-DYE AND PAINTING FUN
WHO: prekindergarten through sixth grade
WHAT: Students will create tie-dye, paint rocks and try splatter painting.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. July 31-Aug. 4, Aug. 7-11
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $175
REGISTRATION: CampOakwood.org
CONTACT: 931-0760
TURN AND BURN
WHO: grade six and above
WHAT: Camp includes instruction on centering, pulling, trimming, finishing, glazing and kiln science.
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. June 12-16
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
VERSATILE TEXTILES
WHO: first through fifth grade
WHAT: Participants will learn the craft of silk painting and will also explore various fabric activities including sewing and fabric collages.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 7-11
WHERE: Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
THE WHEEL MAKES THE WORLD GO ROUND
WHO: prekindergarten-kindergarten (must be potty trained)
WHAT: Participants will work with clay, learning about centering and making vessels and bowls.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 24-28
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
REGISTRATION: Register online at emergegallery.com.
CONTACT: 551-6947
WHEEL THROWING CERAMICS CAMP
WHO: ages 8-14
WHAT: Learn to throw on the pottery wheel. Campers make cups, bowls and plates.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 26-29 or July 31-Aug. 3
WHERE: Farmville GlasStation
COST: $99.55
WILD THINGS
WHO: prekindergarten-kindergarten (must be potty trained)
WHAT: Campers will use slab, pinch and coil techniques to make animal masks, pots and sculptures as well as houses and habitats.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 19-23
WHERE: Emerge, 404 Evans St.
COST: $100 for members, $140 for others
CONTACT: 551-6947
YOUNG POTTER’S WHEEL CAMP
WHO: ages 10-15
WHAT: Participants will learn to prepare the clay for throwing, centering, pulling, creating forms and trimming.
WHEN: 2:30-5:30 p.m. June 26-30, July 10-14, July 17-21, July 24-28 and July 31-Aug. 4
WHERE: Jaycee Park Center for Arts and Crafts, 2000 Cedar Lane
COST: $100 per session for city residents, $150 for others
REGISTRATION: at the Center for Arts and Crafts or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.
CONTACT: 329-4546