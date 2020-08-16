As communities across the nation struggle to recover from effects of the coronavirus pandemic, a new exhibit at the Greenville Museum of Art recalls a different time of recovery in the nation’s history.
“Hardscrabble Americana,” by Greenville artist Dewey Funkhouser, offers an intimate view of small rural towns and families working to restore their way of life following the Great Depression.
The exhibit, on display in the Commons Gallery until Oct. 10, includes more than 75 works spanning 50 years.
Funkhouser, who grew up in a small rural town in the Shenandoah Valley, is a self-taught artist who began painting on canvas in the mid-1980s. A member of Greenville Brushstrokes, he works primarily in acrylic to illustrate the lives of common, everyday people enjoying life’s simple pleasures.
In addition to small-town life and agriculture, “Hardscrabble Americana” includes numerous nature scenes featuring wild animals from waterfowl and cardinals to a raccoon named “Mr. Grits.” The collection also showcases transportation, from automobiles to trains and planes.
Paintings such as “Sunday Morning Fly-in at the Pig Patch” are a nod to Funkhouser’s experience as a private pilot. Other works recall his former career in baseball.
Alongside paintings, the “Hardscrabble Americana” exhibit includes various personal objects, from a cast-iron skillet to a baseball mitt, some from Funkhouser’s personal collection.
“A lot of the artworks also have first-hand stories or memories that go with them,” GMA Executive Director Trista Reis Porter said, adding that the museum has a book of accompanying stories. “It helps give a stronger picture of Dewey’s life and how all these artworks fit into that.”
While the museum is closed to the public due to COVID-19, “Hardscrabble Americana,” along with “Freeman Vines: Hanging Tree Guitars,” may be viewed virtually on the museum’s website.
In addition, in-person visits to the museum for groups of 10 or fewer are available by reservation. Call 758-1946 for more information.
The Greenville Museum of Art is located at 802 S. Evans St. Visit gmoa.org.