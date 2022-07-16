The Greenville Museum of Art announced this week it will host an exhibit by Scott Avett, a member of the folk-rock band The Avett Brothers, coming up in October.
“Scott Avett: After the Fact” is a solo exhibition spanning a decade of the artist’s work, including large-scale oil paintings and prints.
Avett, who was born in 1976 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and lives in Concord, N.C., has been a working artist, focusing on painting and printmaking, since he earned a BFA in studio art from East Carolina University in 2000, the same year he founded the band with his brother Seth.
The exhibition title, After the Fact, refers, in Avett’s words, “to the revelation of meaning beyond the physical act of making,” according to a news release from the museum.
He explains, “My purpose is to be with the practice and trust that the existence of the work will, indeed, be traced back to truth. Realizing, throughout the making of this work, that the eternal meaning of the work is revealed after my being with it ... So, no need to worry about what it will ‘do’ or what it will ‘say.’ Besides, the story cannot be told until ... ‘After the Fact.’”
This exhibition will also feature prints and paintings related to Avett’s musical career, including portraits of band members, and artwork for album covers and concert posters. Sketchbooks and journals reveal an intimate view of Avett’s creative process and the ongoing relationship between his music and his art
The exhibit will run from Oct. 7 to Jan. 21. The museum will host a ticketed preview with the artist for members on Oct. 6 and a ticketed exhibition reception. Visit gmoa.org.
Third album released
Local musician and ECU graduate Chris Puckett is gearing up to release a new album, “prism,” his third release in a year.
Prism is another installment of Puckett’s color-themed albums and it is an acoustic guitar instrumental. “The band The Dear Hunter inspired me to release this album upon listening to their album ‘The Color Spectrum,’” Puckett said.
This new album is an ode to their music that Puckett has been working on for several years, he said. The tracks “Yellow” and “Green” are songs that he began writing in middle school and high school and finished writing them upon graduating ECU. Over half the tracks on “prism” were composed in 2020 during the quarantine.
“I am very very excited to finally share this music with the world. The idea to release ‘prism’ began in 2017, so it has taken me five years to compile this music that I have composed in different parts of my life. My plans for my music are to travel and perform. I really want to set up a tour around North Carolina as well as in India and in Japan.”
The release date is July 22 on all major music streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and others. A release party is set for 7 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Molly’s Community Cafe, 300 Evans St. Doors open at 7. The show starts at 8 p.m. and will feature music from “Bass Olympics,” “Colours 1,” “prism,” and “Colours 2”, which will be released in 2023. The kitchen and bar will be open.
Haunted Pamlico contests
Washington-based Haunted Pamlico is accepting entries for its Fright Photo Contest and Haunt Season Writing Competition through Aug. 1.
Entrants may email their poems, photos or essays to hauntedpamlico1@gmail.com. Organizers will forward all entries to judges without information identifying the contestants. The finalists will be announced in early September.
The writing contest competitors may submit a poem of any length or a short story of 2,000 words. The work must be Halloween-themed or thematically related to the haunt season, which begins in late September and runs through Nov. 1.
Photographers may send in their creepiest photos of props, models or scenery.
The winners and finalists in these contests will receive certificates and will be honored during the fourth-annual Carnival of Darkness: The Haunted Pamlico Film Festival.
The festival runs Sept. 23 at Raised in a Barn Farm and Sept. 24 at the Turnage Theater. The event will feature music, dancing, professional actors and directors from across North Carolina, and independent films from around the world.
More information is available at hauntedpamlico.com.