A popular performance series for children is returning to the ECU stage after a more than two-and-a-half year absence.
East Carolina University’s Wright Auditorium will welcome hundreds of schoolchildren Friday morning for a performance by author and storyteller Donna Washington. The show by the award-winning recording artist will be offered again Friday night for families.
The appearances mark the return of Arts Smart and Family Fare for its first season since 2019-20, when the coronavirus pandemic kept shows from going on at theaters across the globe.
“One of the reasons we didn’t have the season last year is because most of the schools still couldn’t travel,” said Linda Kean, interim dean of the College of Fine Arts and Communication, which oversees the programs. “We’re excited to bring back both Art Smart and Family Fare.”
The two programs, which have hosted nearly 150 different productions since the early 1990s, have been introducing young audiences to theater for three decades. Long before students are old enough to enroll at ECU, Arts Smart and Family Fare invite them to come to campus to experience literature-based plays and musicals.
Arts Smart is a morning program for school groups from 10 eastern North Carolina counties. Family Fare, performed in the evening, presents an identical program for area families.
Before the pandemic, the 2018-19 Family Fare season drew an audience of nearly 4,000 members to see one of seven shows. That same year, Arts Smart drew an audience of more than 6,000 students to see shows ranging from historical (Amelia Earhart and Jackie Robinson) to hilarious (“Pete the Cat” and “The Magic School Bus.”
“Everybody loves a field trip, so I think it’s quite an opportunity for students,” Kean said. “There are absolutely many students who have never seen a live performance.”
For some of those students, Arts Smart is not only an early exposure to theater but a first experience of venturing onto a college campus.
Since COVID-related restrictions on field trips were lifted, Kean has been fielding questions from educators about when young students might return to Wright Auditorium for the series. Pitt County Schools Coordinator of Arts Education Russell Knight said local schools are excited about the release of the new schedule.
“This gives our students an opportunity to be exposed to live theater with amazing stories that relate to literature, history, and their social development,” he said. “I have already been getting questions about when the ECU Storybook Theatre performance will be.”
In addition to welcoming professional touring theater companies, Arts Smart and Family Fare also serve as performance opportunities for ECU’s Storybook Theatre company, whose cast and crew is comprised of university students studying theater for youth.
“The student performances (Storybook Theatre), that’s part of their learning experience, too,” Kean said. “So it not only serves the community but it gives our students training.
“It’s a way to connect with the community and particularly with the kids in the community,” she said. “It is essential that kids have access to music, to performance, to art. It’s one of several things we do in the college, but it’s something that we can do and we want to continue doing.”
Here is a look at this season’s lineup:
- Donna Washington, storyteller
- Friday, Sept. 23
Washington is an internationally known, multiple award-winning storyteller, spoken word recording artist and the author of “A Pride of African Tales” and “The Story of Kwanzaa.” She has performed for thousands of students at schools and libraries and has been featured at storytelling festivals throughout the country.
- “Tired Souls: King and the Montgomery Bus Boycott”
- Friday, Oct. 21
In 1955, Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat to a white man on a city bus, inspiring the black citizens of Montgomery to boycott city buses until they were no longer forced to sit in the back. “Tired Souls” tells the story of this historical time in the U.S. Civil Rights movement. Actor Mike Wiley will take questions from the audience following the performance.
- ECU Storybook Theatre in “The Last Stop on Market Street”
- Friday, March 31, 2023
Based on the book by Matt de la Peña, the play follows 6-year-old CJ, whose visit with his grandmother puts him in an environment that is very different from the one he’s used to. With the help of Nana, CJ travels a little closer to his roots and sees that things are not always as they seem.
- “The Gruffalo”
- Friday, April 28, 2023
The show is Tall Stories’ musical adaptation of the classic picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. Join Mouse on an adventure through wood, where he encounters the cunning Fox, the eccentric old Owl and the party mad Snake. Will the story of the terrifying Gruffalo save Mouse from ending up as dinner?
Family Fare shows, presented at 7 p.m. in ECU’s Wright Auditorium, last about 60 minutes. Season tickets are available for $40 for the general public and $32 for youth. Individual tickets are $10-$15.
Learn more, buy tickets at artscomm.ecu.edu/family-fare or call the Central Ticket Office at 252-328-4788. For more information for Arts Smart shows, presented at 10 a.m. for school groups, visit artscomm.ecu.edu/arts-smart.