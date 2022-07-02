A Greenville woman has turned her life challenges into a new book she hopes will help others to live in their truth while knowing that God loves them just as they are.
“Journey to Finding Me” is Carla R. Cannon-Lawrence’s story of embracing her sexuality as a queer Christian woman, according a news release from Cannon Publishing.
Before coming out and marrying her longtime partner, Sharie Lawrence, Cannon worked to lead women into purpose through her ministry, Women of Standard, now called Woman Heal, the release said.
All the while, she suppressed her secret emotions, attempted suicide and was diagnosed with depression and PTSD. Her book reveals that her secret was killing her and shows how she overcame her concerns about the opinions of others — particularly her mentors, clients and peers within the faith based community — to free herself of the pain.
Within the pages of Journey to Finding Me, Cannon-Lawrence also provides tools and resources to her readers that include:
How to Write a Letter to Your Inner Child
How to Re-Parent Your Inner Child
Affirmations to Declare Aloud Daily
The purpose of this book is to provide hope to individuals who are silently struggling with their sexuality while reminding them that they are not alone and can share their truth when they are ready!