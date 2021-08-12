WALLACE — Banks and local businesses have reported an influx of counterfeit bills in Duplin County.
Wallace Police Chief James Crayton said the counterfeit bills that have been circulating are $5, $10, $20, and $100.
Some of the most common fake bills officials have seen recently are bills that read For Motion Picture Use Only.
“At a glance, it looks like a real bill, but if you feel the paper that it’s printed on, you can tell is not real,” said Crayton. “Some of them are being printed on foreign money that is very similar to ours.”
“Some tellers and some business owners are catching it as it comes in, but some aren’t,” said Crayton.
Last Monday, the WPD got a call from BB&T to report they had received night deposits from five different businesses that had counterfeit money in them, said Crayton.
“We’ve had several stores call us directly when they catch it on sight,” he said. “It’s rampant right now. I’m seeing it all over. There’s a lot of it out there.”
Crayton thinks that there are a few scenarios at play, where some people might be new or inexperienced and don’t know what to look for so they are not catching it.
“You may have some that just aren’t paying attention or maybe they’re handed six bills and one of them is counterfeit and they just don’t catch it, but then you also have to have some that they see it, they know it’s fake, but they’re scared to say or do anything when the person is still there or something like that.”
On Wednesday, the Wallace police had a store owner who called and told officers that he recognized fake money someone was trying to use as payment. The owner told officers he took the fake money and made the person trying to use it leave the store.
“The three bills that he had were all different. One was movie money, one had Chinese or Japanese writing on it, and then one was a bill that had been a smaller denomination that had been washed,” said Crayton. “I imagine that COVID has something to do with it. People have been out of work or not wanting to work. Whatever the case may be, and are looking for ways to make purchases without actually having to have money. There’s been a lot of it. An awful lot of it.”
People who find themselves in this situation should call the police right away.
“If you see something that’s not right, call us,” said Crayton, who encourages business owners and managers to have a conversation with their employees about counterfeit money and ask them to inspect the currency they receive.
The Wallace Police Department has been providing local businesses with copies of informational materials the United States Secret Service publishes to help identify counterfeit money.
“Particularly to the ones that deal with a lot of cash transactions, just to try to bring more awareness to them,” said Crayton.
“We are more than happy to print out any materials the Secret Service publishes and give them to people if they want them. We’re distributing a lot of those in-person already, but if somebody wants one, we’ll be glad to print it for them and give it to them, and we’re glad to come to businesses and offer some training to the employees.”
The situation is affecting a lot of businesses according to the chief of police, but they haven’t seen a significant trend as to what businesses are been affected the most.
“They’re hitting gas stations. They’re in auto parts stores. They’re hitting our Latino businesses, it’s just kind of all over the place,” he said.
Crayton shared he is concerned about vendors in the stockyard.
“Having 50-60 cash-only vendors in one area can make them an easy target,” he explained. “There’s a lot of folks and that’s how they make their living — selling things that they’ve made.
“That’s their only source of income and I don’t want them to be swindled out of money because there are no protections for them. Those folks have their booths set up, and most of them are cash-only businesses,” said Crayton. “That’s an easy way for that fake money to be spent and change made, and that kind of thing.”
To report counterfeit money or suspicious activity, call the Wallace Police Department at 910-285-2126.