Ayden Christian Care Center

 Contributed photo

AYDEN — Ayden Christian Care Center received a $2,500 donation from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed people in their time of need. The center will use the funds to provide food supplements to clients in the Ayden and Grifton areas of southern Pitt County.

“On behalf of the clients and volunteers of Ayden Christian Care Center, we accept this much-needed grant from the Food Lion Charitable Foundation. We are grateful, not only for this monetary grant but for the consistent support of our local Food Lion in Ayden. They provide weekly donations of food products to the center which supplement our distribution to the community. Without such grants and food donations, Ayden Christian Care Center could not exist,” said director Rev. Dennis Levin.

