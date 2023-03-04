Ayden-Grifton High School won the Sheppard Memorial Library Public Library Quiz Bowl on Feb. 25, defeating John Paul II Catholic High School. The event was held in the council chambers at Greenville City Hall.

The team will advance to compete against other area teams in the 2023 Regional Quiz Bowl, which will also be hosted by Sheppard Memorial Library at 10 a.m. on April 1.

