...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers, Alligator
River, and Pamlico Sound.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The Ayden-Grifton team includes, from left, Coach Will Tyer, Meredith Davies, Kaitlyn Wood, Annabelle Everette, Taylor Doughtie, August Meyer, Carson Cornwell, Sarah Clements, Sharon Vaughn (of Sheppard Library), Owen Baxter, Madison Cornwell, Kenzie Letchworth, Olivia Baker and Coach Brian Saleeby.
D.H. Conley High School’s team includes are Jerry Barajas-Nunez, Thomas Brann, Harper Gooby, Caroline Howard, Caramia Landis, Christine Park, Wiley Reynolds and Tyler Zboyovsky. Their coaches are Greg Lewis, Scott Haddock and John Matthews.
Innovation Early College team members are Shuaib AlAmari, Montana Cook, Fabian Gomez, Tristan Hou, Emily Mauser, Emalee Pryor, Dylan Sawyer and Shane Wang. Their coaches are Oana Risden and Jennifer Attardi.
J.H. Rose's team members are Daniel Aknoukh, Christopher Bass, Lincoln Bond, Reagan Carson, Bryce Ford, Abigail Pudlo and Amelia Sauls. Their coaches are Ben Worthington and Ted Pierce.
John Paul II's team includes Liz Doban, Annie Geiger, Georgia Jennette, Thomas Keeter, Johnallen King, Alex Peterson and Jeremiah Reid. Their coach is Phillip Schutt.
Pitt County Early College team members are Dakota Coburn, Reno Corbett, Lindsey Gifford, Shemaiah Leggette, Thomas Remington and Luka Sego. Their coaches are Jonathan Gay and Melissa Elliott.
Ayden-Grifton High School won the Sheppard Memorial Library Public Library Quiz Bowl on Feb. 25, defeating John Paul II Catholic High School. The event was held in the council chambers at Greenville City Hall.
The team will advance to compete against other area teams in the 2023 Regional Quiz Bowl, which will also be hosted by Sheppard Memorial Library at 10 a.m. on April 1.
The Quiz Bowl competition has a question-and-answer format. Two teams of four members compete in each game, which includes three rounds.
In the first round, questions are asked individually of the players. In the second and third rounds, teams may consult on answers. The question categories are social sciences, math and science, language and literature, religion, sports, the arts and current events.
In addtion to Ayden-Grifton and John Paul II, teams from D.H. Conley, Innovation Early College, J.H. Rose and Pitt Early College battled in the double-elimination competition.
Ayden-Grifton won the final match against John Paul II with a score of 105 to 80 points. The traveling Quiz Bowl trophy was presented to the team and coaches by Sharon Vaughn, a retired Sheppard reference librarian.
Ayden-Grifton High School’s team members are Owen Baxter, Sarah Clements, Carson Cornwell, Madison Cornwell, Taylor Doughtie, August Meyer, Cody Suggs and Kaitlyn Wood. Coaches are Will Tyer and Brian Saleeby
Members of John Paul II’s team are Liz Doban, Annie Geiger, Georgia Jennette, Thomas Keeter, Johnallen King, Alex Peterson and Jeremiah Reid. Their coach is Phillip Schutt.
D.H. Conley High School’s team members are Jerry Barajas-Nunez, Thomas Brann, Harper Gooby, Caroline Howard, Caramia Landis, Christine Park, Wiley Reynolds and Tyler Zboyovsky. Their coaches are Greg Lewis, Scott Haddock and John Matthews.
Innovation Early College team members are Shuaib AlAmari, Montana Cook, Fabian Gomez, Tristan Hou, Emily Mauser, Emalee Pryor, Dylan Sawyer and Shane Wang. Their coaches are Oana Risden and Jennifer Attardi.
J.H. Rose’s team members are Daniel Aknoukh, Christopher Bass, Lincoln Bond, Reagan Carson, Bryce Ford, Abigail Pudlo and Amelia Sauls. Their coaches are Ben Worthington and Ted Pierce.
Pitt County Early College team members are Dakota Coburn, Reno Corbett, Lindsey Gifford, Shemaiah Leggette, Thomas Remington and Luka Sego. Their coaches are Jonathan Gay and Melissa Elliott.