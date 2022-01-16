A local bassist and jazz musician is gearing up for the release of a new album and is promoting several upcoming performances.
Chris Puckett, a graduate student at ECU’s school of music an organizer of the first Friday open jazz night at Molly’s Community Cafe, will release the six string electric bass album called “Colours I” on e online release date of "Colours I" on Feb. 4.
The album will be available on streaming services including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and others. Puckett also will host a release party at Molly’s, 300 Evans St., from 7-9 p.m. Feb. 13.
Tracks on “Colours I” are “Teal,” “Turquoise,” “Fuchsia,” and “Magenta,” Puckett said. “This album is laid back, yet intense, like my previous album and takes the listener on an epic musical journey.”
Puckett will perform all of of his original music at the release party and sell CDs of the new album and his debut work, “Bass Olympics 2020,” for $5 each. Admission is free.
Other performance dates coming up include:
- With the ECU Jazz Ensemble A: 8 p.m. Friday Feb. 4 at Wright Auditorium
- With the ECU Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. on Feb 12, March 19 and April 9 at Wright Auditorium
- With the ECU School of Theatre and Dance musical production of “Pippin’” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23-26 and 2 p.m. Feb. 26-27.