SNOW HILL — Steve Hardy, the legendary disc jockey and Beach Music Radio Hall of Fame member who died on April 23, leaves behind a record of memories that will be played in a multitude of hearts he touched, his friends said.
A Greene County native, Hardy, 74, spent his life devoted to his passion and love of beach music. He is credited for establishing the first beach music radio program in eastern North Carolina as well as having the longest continuously running beach show in the Carolinas with Steve Hardy’s Original Beach Party.
“Steve was an innovator. He was the first radio personality to have a beach music show. Steve’s love for the music was so apparent. He genuinely loved the music,” said Allen Vick, host and program director of the Afternoon Drive and former co-worker of Hardy.
Former co-worker and Farmville Mayor John Moore added, “He had a passion for the music. He had an understanding of the music. He lived his life doing what he loved and that was providing beach music.”
Hardy grew up the community of Maury during the 1950s and began to cultivate a love for rhythm and blues and soul music from the local venues he would sneak into. Hardy was stationed in England while serving with the U.S. Air Force in the 1960s and was then introduced to R&B music and began to develop a love for radio.
He worked in sales at a newspaper before joining Farmville radio station WFAG/WGHB in the early 1970s. He worked with the station playing country music.
Four years later, Hardy launched the first-ever five-hour beach music show that would broadcast all year instead of just the spring and summer.
“Disco music came out and it was either you liked it or you didn’t. Then there was beach music. All of it sudden it was in the atmosphere. It became a lifestyle,” Moore said.
Then, in 1979, Jackie Gore wrote “I Love Beach Music,” and it became a national radio hit. “That was just like sending a rocket into space,” Moore said. “Beach music took off.”
Hardy’s love for beach music grew and he established himself as a trailblazer.
“Steve was the first guy around here to do all his own shows, sell his own shows and he was able to make a living doing a radio show,” Vick said, adding that Hardy was a great salesperson, which enabled him to be successful.
Hardy used his platform as the host of the Original Beach Music Party to promote local music, including the Band of Oz and Chairmen of the Board.
“He did a lot for local groups and beach music. He did a tremendous job at being involved in it,” Band of Oz bass player Keith Houston said.
Ken Knox, saxophone player for Chairmen of the Board added, “He was a phenomenal person. When new music would come from us, we’d send it to Steve and it was on the air that same day.”
“Steve was responsible for people hearing songs for the first time. He was very instrumental in breaking local bands and music,” Vick said.
Knox recalls Hardy’s love of the saxophone.
“He loved saxophone players … Steve would stand in front of me, bowing down to me. He loved for me to play Junior Walker and the Allstars’ ‘What does it take.’ ... I’ve known him for 40 years plus. He was an incredible human being. He was loving, talented and an incredible guy,” Knox said.
Hardy was inducted into the Beach Music Radio Hall of Fame because of his promotion of the music and its culture and his contributions to the industry. He also is a member of the Hall of Fame at the Alabama Theater in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and a recipient of the lifetime achievement award from the Carolina Beach Music Awards.
“He was successful because he really did love it. He loved the music. He loved the radio and he loved everything he did. He would get so excited just listening to the music,” said former employee and friend Debbie Taylor.
Hardy spent 45 years playing beach music for thousands of listeners. He finished out his career on WNCT 107.9 with Inner Banks Media.
“Steve was extra passionate about his music and he had great taste in music. Steve was a great guy. He’s the first person to have a radio show featuring beach music. He got all these guys doing radio shows,” Houston said.
Vick will always remember Hardy’s passion and love for the music.
“He was a musical encyclopedia. Even after he became ill, he retained his recall for music. He would still recognize voices,” Vick said.
He will also never forget the many car rides he and Hardy would take.
“Many times we would drive and listen to music. We tried very hard to be manly when a sad song came on. I’ll always remember that about Steve,” Vick said.
For many, Hardy was more than the voice of beach music, he was an exceptional friend.
“He had a wonderful personality. I think the main reason why (people gravitated to Hardy) was he was very sincere. He was a kind person and he came from the heart … I thought he was wonderful,” Taylor said.
Taylor, now 63 years old, was 21 when she first met Hardy. He had hired her to be a secretary at the station.
“He started beach music in eastern North Carolina. I was fortunate enough to be with him when he started. After 20 plus years of being his secretary, I still consider him my best friend. He remained one of my best friends until he passed … He was the best friend and boss,” Taylor said.
Taylor will always remember the handwritten thank you notes and Christmas cards Hardy would write and distribute each year.
“It meant something to him to show friendship or love,” Taylor said behind the reasoning for the hand-written cards.
Along with his love of beach music, Hardy loved baseball and football cards and owned a baseball card shop in Greenville. His favorite team was the New York Yankees, according to Vick.
Hardy retired in December due to dementia. His son Britt now hosts the rebranded show, Party for a Lifetime.
“Steve was very proud of Britt and loved him very much,” Vick said.
Hardy’s passing will leave a “void,” according to Houston.
“He’s going to be missed. There is a void there. It’s going to be tough to feel it,” Houston said.
“I want the best for Steve’s family. They are good folks and I hate to see what they are going through.”
A graveside service was held Sunday at the Snow Hill Cemetery with pastor Tim Butler and musical tributes offered by Craig Woolard and Dustin Ahkuoi. Participants were asked to wear beach attire.