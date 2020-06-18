The first time I logged on to the internet during the 1990s, it was a slow and arduous process that did not live up to all of the great and wonderful stories I’d heard. Some things never change.
I can now carry the internet in my pocket and call it up pretty much anytime I want to. And fast. But that doesn’t help when I want to use a keyboard or perform job-related tasks at home.
Without the internet, this homebound pandemic situation would be far worse. Most of us who can work from home would be out of luck without the internet.
Yet it still can be frustratingly slow — like that first time I logged on, at the public library in Erwin, Tenn. I had come to do some research, and the librarian suggested I try searching on the internet.
The state-of-the-art dial-up procedure for logging in seemed archaic even then. After about 20 seconds of making a noise that was not unlike the alarm that sounds inside a fire station during an emergency, the computer connected to the World Wide Web.
“Congratulations,” the librarian said. “You are officially surfing the net.”
I don’t recall what the internet looked like that day, but I do remember that it crawled like the baby it was. Most days while I’m working from home, the internet crawls like that still.
Subscribing again to cable TV is, for my family, increasingly looking like the only pathway to consistently fast internet. Doing so, however, goes directly against my personal anti-cable religion.
The electric utility offers broadband internet service. But apparently we live on the wrong side of the interstate for that. So much for the “Broadband Superhighway.”
The utility also offers a wireless package, but the signal in our area is not strong enough.
Through our cellphone service, we pay for a hotspot with “unlimited data.” The catch is that the word “unlimited” does not apply to “fast” data, which lasts for roughly two days each month.
This means that for fast data, I must walk next door, where my brother subscribes to cable internet. (My personal religion does not forbid using cable service so long as I do not financially support its web of wickedness.)
We are living in a time when companies are launching men into space, yet I cannot achieve consistently fast internet service without subscribing to a bunch of TV channels that I neither want nor need.
I imagine that this same predicament has visited Elon Musk — the man behind SpaceX, the firm that recently launched astronauts into orbit.
Musk is working on something called Starlink, a project that would use a constellation of satellites to provide “internet go-to access” for people in any part of the world.
Now we’re talking.
I’m not sure how I feel about Elon Musk. He obviously is doing a lot of innovative and amazing work. But now and then he says something ugly to someone on, of all places, the internet.
I hope he will stop doing that because I really want him to do well with this comprehensive internet connection idea. And I need for it to align with the tenets of my personal anti-cable religion.
