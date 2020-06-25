I recently bought a hat to protect my ears, neck and face from the sun. It’s fashionable, sporty and a bit pricey. But it comes with a lifetime replacement guarantee.
Inside my hat are the words “The finest in all the world.” I’m not sure if that refers to the hat or the marketing. Printed under that claim in parentheses: “Replaced free if it ever wears out.”
Sold.
There’s a toll-free number inside the hat that I’m relatively certain I will never need to dial — partly because the hat is so well constructed and partly because I’m not usually one to cash in on such guarantees.
I have a backpack that I purchased several years ago that offers a similar claim. I’m on the second backpack because I did cash in on the claim after an essential zipper broke.
I can see a hat outlasting the company that made it, and the guarantee. But a backpack consistently used is bound to develop a problem. So I kept the receipt and the little booklet with the guarantee written inside.
It says that the manufacturer “will replace for any reason — free of charge — any defective product. Whether you bought it in 1984 or yesterday, our plain & simple lifetime guarantee still applies.”
That’s bold. I like it.
When the zipper broke, I packed up the backpack and took it straight back to the store where I bought it. They exchanged it on the spot, and I walked out with a brand-new identical model.
Again, I placed the receipt and the little booklet with the awesome guarantee safely inside the backpack just in case.
My backpack is basically a man purse. It holds my running shoes, gym shorts, extra socks, lunch, toothbrush, toothpaste, loose change, fingernail clippers, fishing lures — you name it.
A couple of years ago, I lost some nonessential items through a hole that developed in the backpack’s largest and most heavily used pocket. Luckily the guarantee and receipt are secured in another pocket.
But the store where I bought the backpack no longer has them on the shelf, and I didn’t feel like going through the online procedure and mail-in route for a replacement. So I took needle and thread and mended the hole.
Recently, the pocketknife I carry fell out of another hole on the other side of the heavily used pocket. Again, I fixed the problem with my own needle and thread.
I’ve come to realize that what’s behind these lifetime guarantees — even more solidly than a replacement if the original goes bad — is clever marketing.
My backpack is prone to springing leaks. But I still feel good about it because I bought it well after 1984 and know that theoretically I can have it replaced by the manufacturer anytime I like. Brilliant.
I bought my heavy-duty pickup truck in 1997. It was kind of sporty and more than a bit pricy at the time. The truck also is prone to springing leaks and has developed several defective components over the years. It’s in need of a good many repairs at this writing.
If my truck had a lifetime “for-any-reason” replacement guarantee, I would have cashed it in many times by now. And yet I feel great about my truck.
Now that’s marketing. Maybe even “the finest in all the world.”
