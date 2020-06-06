WILSON — A new children’s book co-authored by an Barton College autism expert and her educator mother delivers the message that “Together, we can be different and still belong.”
“Being Charley: Embracing Differences” relates the story of a Canada goose who is unlike his siblings. Geared for children ages 4-8 it is really a story for all ages, said authors Morghan Bosch, an autism expert, Barton College assistant professor and coordinator of the special education program, and her mother, retired educator Karen Bosch.
“I believe Charley is going to make such a difference in the lives of our next generation,” Morghan Bosch said in a news release from Barton College in Wilson. “He will be the catalyst to help everyone realize, ‘We are all Charleys!’ Charley’s story will provide opportunities for teachers, parents, therapists, physicians, friends, families, counselors, etc., to spark discussion about acceptance, about diversity, about inclusion, and kindness.”
Charley has autism, and some things are more difficult for him than for others: Learning to swim (the water is too cold against his feathers); learning to honk (the noise is so loud, it hurts his ears); and learning to fly (the sun is too bright when flying in V-formation, so he attempts to fly upside down).
The goal of the authors in writing the book is to encourage its readers to embrace the uniqueness of individual differences. Discussion questions at the end of the book encourage interactive conversations about Charley and various themes in the book, making it useful both for classrooms and daycares as well as in a personal, home setting.
“We have included an interactive page in the book for children to reply to Charley,” said Bosch. “Children can add something to a stenciled picture of Charley about how they feel different from others. They can also complete the sentence, ‘I feel different because…’ Then, the children can send their picture and sentences to us on Instagram@WeAreCharley and/or Facebook page at ‘Being Charley: Embracing Differences.’ There, they will be able to see the many versions of Charley completed by other readers. I post their pictures and other daily messages for readers to further connect to the book and to Charley.”
The book has received a five-star review from Readers’ Favorite, an internet site featuring book reviews and book contests that has itself received the “Best Websites for Authors” and “Honoring Excellence” awards from the Association of Independent Authors, plus the respect of renowned publishers such as Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins.
“Being Charley: Embracing Differences” may be purchased on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and iTunes in three formats: hardback, paperback, and ebook. A sequel to “Being Charley: Embracing Differences” is currently underway.