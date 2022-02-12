ECU’s English Department is inviting the entire community to share its love of a good book over the next several weeks by taking part in National Endowment of the Arts Big Read.
Organizers have lined up a series of community-building events centered on “An American Sunrise,” an award-winning book of poetry by U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo.
The NEA grant-funded program will distribute 500 free copies of the book and encourage reading and discussion starting with a public kickoff at 4 p.m Tuesday at Five Points Plaza. The Big Read will culminate with a reading by Harjo at ECU at 7 p.m. March 30 in the Main Campus Student Center Black Box Theater.
“We are excited that ECU received this grant to promote and celebrate reading in our community by distributing lots of free books,” said Marianne Montgomery, chair of the Department of English in the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences.
“‘An American Sunrise’ is a wonderful book by the first native American U.S. poet laureate, and the Big Read events in February and March will offer readers the chance to learn more about Harjo’s poetry and indigenous lives and cultures today.”
ECU and Greenville are among of 61 communities nationwide participating in the Big Read. The kickoff event will include brief remarks from community leaders, a poem reading by Pamela Young-Jacobs, tribal chairwoman of the Waccamaw-Siouan tribe, a song from Jamie K. Oxendine, tribal administrator of the Haliwa-Saponi tribe of North Carolina, and a book distribution.
Montgomery said the goal of Big Read is to broaden people’s understanding of the world, their communities and themselves through the joy of sharing a good book. It also aims to educate participants about the history of southeastern indigenous peoples, enrich the community through cultural events related to tribal nations and advance ECU’s mission to serve the public and transform the region, she said.
A full calendar of free, public events will include reading groups for all ages, a concert, film screening and lectures, and other creative programming, all leading up to the reading by Harjo. Books will be distributed at the events and at Sheppard Memorial Library, the Pitt County Council on Aging and the Ledonia Wright Cultural Center.
Programming partners include the ECU Department of English and Program in Gender Studies, Sheppard Memorial Library, the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Whichard Distinguished Professorship, the ECU School of Music, Down East Flick Fest, Pitt County Council on Aging, ECU’s Ledonia Wright Cultural Center, Oakwood School and the East Carolina Native American Organization.
The kickoff at Five Points Plaza, corner of Fifth and Evans, also will feature ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers; Harriot College Dean Allison S. Danell; Tammy Maynor, interim tribal administrator of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina; and other community leaders.