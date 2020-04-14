Q I asked my husband to pick up a can of beef broth and he came home with a can of bone broth. Can you tell me what’s so special about it? KM, Greenville
A On a recent grocery store trip I was surprised to see an end aisle display of bone broth. Clayton Thomas, a senior ECU dietetic students will tell you about bone broth.
Bone broth claims to be a cure-all for joint pain, digestive tract issues, even the common cold, all while being packed full of nutritional value. But is it too good to be true? With the recent increase in the popularity of the Paleo diet, a diet primarily based on foods such as meat, fish, fruit and vegetables, and the keto diet (neither that we typically recommend to our patients), the consumption of bone broth has gained popularity among the health and the fitness community.
Bone broth is a liquid made by boiling a combination of roasted bones, vegetables, meat and seasonings for up to 24 hours. It takes the long cook times to break down the collagen in the bones, releasing minerals and gelatin into the broth. It is sometimes confused with beef broth, which is when meat is simmered for 45 minutes to two hours. Beef broth may also include bones, but the shorter cook time prevents any release of the minerals and gelatin from the bone into the broth.
Many claims made in the media are so convincing that you might find yourself buying a can to try. However, there is little scientific evidence to support these claims. Nutritionally, bone broth is said to be an excellent source of calcium, magnesium and protein. However, the nutritional content is comparable to other food sources such as kale, beans, and other greens. All of these whole food options are much cheaper as well.
Most prepackaged bone broths range between $7.99 and $12.99 for a 16.9 fluid ounce container. It may be slightly cheaper to make bone broth at home, but the factor of time and labor should be considered. Most likely, it would still be in your best interest to consume a balanced diet in order to meet nutritional goals.
In addition to nutrients and minerals, bone broth is rich in collagen. This has led to the claim that bone broth can improve arthritis and strengthen bones. Unfortunately, there is no evidence to support the idea that collagen is absorbed from food. In order to build collagen, you are likely to be better off consuming a diet rich in leafy greens.
Another popular assertion is bone broth acts to detoxify your liver. However, there’s little evidence that detox diets or foods actually remove toxins from the body. Indeed, the kidneys and liver are generally quite effective at filtering and eliminating most ingested toxins. And, there is real concern that overconsumption of bone broth might lead to overconsumption of lead because the bones of animals can have large amounts of lead in them which could be released into the broth.
More research needs to be done but in one study, researchers found bone broth had nearly seven times more lead than tap water and three times more lead than a normal broth without bones. Aside from the unproven claims, bone broth does still provide some nourishment.
The biggest advantage from consuming bone broth instead of a regular broth is that they contain an increased amount of protein. The nutritional value of homemade bone broth varies depending on the ingredients. Most processed bone broths have between 7-10 grams of protein while a typical beef broth has 2 grams. Most Americans don’t need extra protein but if a person has a higher protein need and difficulty chewing, or swallowing, bone broth might be a useful addition to their diet.
Bone broth is more nutritionally dense than beef broth in other aspects as well. For instance, the Nutritional Facts label for a homemade bone broth and Swanson Beef Broth were compared and the results were as follows: per serving, bone broth has approximately 147 calories, 5 grams of fat, 17 grams of carbohydrates, 375 milligrams of sodium, 1167 units of vitamin A, 82 milligrams of folate (vitamin B), 91 milligrams of calcium, 36 milligrams of magnesium, and 506 milligrams of potassium. However, all of these values for minerals and micronutrients fall between 9 percent and 23 percent of the recommended daily intake.
Respectively, beef broth contains 15 calories, 1 gram of carbohydrate, 830 milligrams of sodium (36 percent daily value), and 130 milligrams of potassium. All other micronutrient values for beef broth are 0 milligrams. Remember that if a serving of food gives you 20 percent or more of the daily value it can be considered a good source of that nutrient.
There is a theory, too, that the gelatin in bone broth can aid in digestion and protect the lining of your digestive tract. So far, those results have only been found in animals.
Overall, bone broth may have potential nutritional benefits, but most of these benefits can be achieved by consuming a healthy diet with lots of fruits and vegetables and vegetables and living an active lifestyle.