A children’s picture book by Greenville author Cassie Hoyt has a timely message as the coronavirus pandemic has created distance between loved ones.
“I Miss You Most,” illustrated by Stefanie St. Denis, is a poetic look at how children can use their imaginations and memories of good times to help them cope with separation.
The book began with Hoyt’s effort to help her young son understand why he could not see his grandparents during the pandemic. Released in late 2020, it has received praise from Children’s Bookshelf and Readers’ Favorite.
Hoyt’s first children’s picture book, released in August, was “Hatch!” It uses illustrations and rhyming text to explore animals that hatch from eggs.
An Ohio native and graduate of Youngstown State University, Hoyt has been a Pitt County resident for nearly a decade. She is a health care worker at the East Carolina Heart Institute.
Visit cassiehoyt.com.