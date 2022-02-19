..INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON...
Westerly winds around 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 25 to 30
mph combined with minimum relative humidity around 20 to 30
percent will bring an increased fire danger across the area this
afternoon.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
Former ECU English instructor Erica Plouffe Lazure has been awarded the New American Fiction Prize for her upcoming book “Proof of Me & Other Stories.”
To be published March 24, the book, set in a small town in eastern North Carolina, connects the lives and adventures of each character in unexpected ways.
A former journalist at The Daily Reflector, Lazure is author of three fiction chapbooks, “Sugar Mountain” and “Heard Around Town” and “Dry Dock.”
A native of Southbridge, Massachusetts, Lazure received her master’s in creative writing from East Carolina University.
Retired pastor publishes second book
Local author Wayne Flora has published his second book, “Faith Sees: Divine Ability to See in the Dark.”
A seminary professor, licensed funeral director and chaplain and retired pastor, he also is the author of “Deep, Dark, Black Hole: A Christian Pastor’s Story of Mental-Emotional Collapse and Survival.”
Flora’s latest book, which draws on his personal experience as well as theology, is intended to encourage readers to develop trust and to recognize the faith that they possess.
“Faith Sees” includes a forward by Robert D. Crick, a clinical pastoral education supervisor and mentor of more than 3500 institutional chaplains for military, medical facilities, law enforcement, and prison systems.
Snow Hill native Virdy Bizzelle will hold a launch event for her book “Mind Your Mind” at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, at the Greene County Library, 229 Kingold Blvd., Snow Hill.
Bizzelle, also a pastor and teacher, recently publish the 30-page inspirational guide which is available on bookbaby.com. “Mind Your Mind” is filled with encouragement on how to face negative situations and come through victoriously.
It introduces different topics followed by inspiring scriptures from the Bible to inspire readers to cope with day to day life in a positive way.
Bizzelle is a graduate of Greene Central and studied at Wayne Community College and Fayetteville State University. She is co-founder of the Warm Body Warm Soul Help Center, a nonprofit outreach ministry located in Goldsboro, where she resides.
The library event includes a meet and greet and signing, book preview and prizes.