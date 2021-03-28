A Greenville woman and nurse who’s gathered experience from a lifetime of work has now published a book to help give everyone a brighter outlook.
How to Live Positive in a Negative World: 100 Daily Inspirational Statements to Live By was published by the Rev. Lydia Best in January and is now available on Amazon for purchase online.
Best is a wife, mother of two, and grandmother of six and a former commander in the U.S. Navy. She has had many roles in her nursing career from family nurse practitioner to legal nurse consultant.
Her book is about a girl named Celeste that goes on a spiritual journey learning how to live positively in a negative world through the scriptures in the Bible with the help of an adviser.
The book takes an each-one-teach one approach to having positive influence on the lives of others by applying biblical principles to everyday situations.
The book is interactive with instructions on what scriptures to read as you go through the chapters with blank pages for readers to right reflections and affirmation or choose their own scriptures for reflection.