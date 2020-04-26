While the coronavirus has forced people to keep their distance, it also has inspired creativity to celebrate special occasions.
Greenville resident Eva Wilkes on Wednesday was able to see this creativity come to life as her family and friends wished her well with a parade in honor of her 100th birthday.
Wilkes’ daughter, Dorthy Anderson, said she got the idea from seeing similar celebrations take place in the midst of the virus pandemic.
“A friend of mine texted me a video ... I think the man was celebrating his birthday as well, so I thought that’s something I can do," she said.
Anderson said she and her cousin contacted the city’s police and fire department to get permission for the event, as well as their help in facilitating the celebration and leading the parade.
“I feel that they think it’s good to get to 100 years old,” Anderson said. “It’s gonna take what, 10-15 minutes, maybe 30 minutes out of their schedules to do something really nice. I commend them.”
For Anderson, the celebration was especially important because her mother has dementia. She was hoping the parade would allow her to remember some of her friends she had forgotten.
“She doesn’t remember everything, but I was hoping something like this would help her remember,” she said. “It is such a tremendous occasion to get that age, and for her to be in her position. She doesn’t have a lot of worries ... but the fact that she is still thriving and in good health, I think it’s really nice.”
Among some the parade goers were members of the Moyewood Senior Citizens Club, an organization Wilkes has been a part of for years. Joyce Jenkins, a member of the club who was in attendance, said Wilkes was always very active in the club.
“She was a member of the Moyewood for years, but when she got of age she was unable to attend, so we made her an honorary member," Jenkins said.
Wilkes’ great niece, Angela Wooten, who helped plan the parade with Anderson, said she thought the event had a great turnout and was glad everyone could still get together.
“It’s very beautiful, the outpouring of love and support for a centennial," Wooten said. “With everything going on with the virus, it’s like what other way can you show them you love them — this is another way.”
Before the virus, the family planned to go out to Wilkes’ favorite restaurant, Golden Corral, to celebrate with friends and family then come back to the house for cake and ice cream, Anderson said.
Wilkes is not the first in her immediate family to reach this age, Anderson said. In fact, longevity is common. One of Wilkes’ sisters also lived to be 100 and other family members made it to their 90s.
“If you would ask her how you get to be 100, she (Wilkes) would tell you, ‘I didn’t smoke. I didn’t drink when I was growing up. I was home and I got into church,’” Anderson said.
Wilkes is very lively and likes to be active, her daughter said, but the virus has been challenging at times.
“She lives here with me, and we are just taking it day-to-day,” Anderson said. “We talk about the virus every day. She loves sitting on the porch especially when it’s sunny, and she says ‘I don’t see anybody, where is everybody?’ And I tell her, ‘You know the virus is going on, we gotta keep our distance.’”
Anderson said she wasn’t sure that her mother would remember the parade or that it was her birthday, but she told her about it regularly so she would not be caught off guard.
“I was just working on her hair, and I said, ‘You see, I’m trying to do your hair so it will look pretty when you are sitting out on the porch when the parade starts,'” she said.
However, when the day came, Wilkes was on the porch smiling and waving at people coming by and seemed to be aware of what they were all celebrating. Her daughter said she was active all morning, but Wilkes did not feel like talking after the parade.
Anderson said she is glad she has been able to be there for her mother and she will continue to be there for her as long as she needs.
“I’m her only living child. She lost her two daughters back in 2007. I was the youngest, and I’m here for her," Anderson said. "All her sisters and brothers are gone. She’s the last one.”