With more pandemic restrictions lifted, The Family Chess Club is encouraging adults and youth interested in chess to participate in activities hosted weekly by the organization.
The club is a nonprofit group consisting of chess enthusiasts who played at Barnes & Noble before the pandemic.
Unofficially, that group was the Greenville Chess Club.
The Family Chess Club, which formed in August 2020, meets 6-9 p.m. every Wednesday at Apt To Learn, 650 S. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. All ages and skill levels are welcome.
The club is an official affiliate of the U.S. Chess Federation and members are planning to host sanctioned tournaments throughout the year.
The group also offers chess classes for kids of all ages every from 6-8 p.m. every Tuesday at Apt To Learn. The business charges $3 a child per session or $10 a month.
Contact club president Jerry Skinner for more information at 209-4148 or email him at howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.