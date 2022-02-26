Four Chicod School students were recently named among winners in the North Carolina Aviation Art Contest, sponsored by the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation.

Ava Venters won third place in the junior category, with Bella Thompson and Sarai Perez taking fourth and fifth place, respectively. Ceil Williams won seventh place in the intermediate category.

The top 10 winners in each age group will have their artwork displayed by the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh. The winning art can also be viewed on the NCDOT Flickr site.

The top three students in each age division will also have their artwork submitted in the National Aviation Art Contest. The national winners will advance to the international competition.

Judging was based on creativity, adherence to this year’s theme of “Design Your Perfect Aircraft,” and technical quality.

NCDOT received 1,322 entries in this year’s contest. Entries came from 165 hometowns and 133 schools from 55 counties across the state.

A total of 10,349 submissions from 720 schools from 93 counties have been entered in the Aviation Art Contest since 2015.

