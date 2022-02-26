Chicod students receive honors in Aviation Art Contest Feb 26, 2022 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Artwork by Ava Venters of Chicod School won third place in the junior division of the N.C. Aviation Art Contest. contributed photo Artwork by Ava Venters of Chicod School won third place in the junior division of the N.C. Aviation Art Contest. contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Four Chicod School students were recently named among winners in the North Carolina Aviation Art Contest, sponsored by the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation.Ava Venters won third place in the junior category, with Bella Thompson and Sarai Perez taking fourth and fifth place, respectively. Ceil Williams won seventh place in the intermediate category.The top 10 winners in each age group will have their artwork displayed by the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh. The winning art can also be viewed on the NCDOT Flickr site.The top three students in each age division will also have their artwork submitted in the National Aviation Art Contest. The national winners will advance to the international competition.Judging was based on creativity, adherence to this year’s theme of “Design Your Perfect Aircraft,” and technical quality.NCDOT received 1,322 entries in this year’s contest. Entries came from 165 hometowns and 133 schools from 55 counties across the state.A total of 10,349 submissions from 720 schools from 93 counties have been entered in the Aviation Art Contest since 2015. Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Art Contest Sport Artwork North Carolina Division Of Aviation Student School Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Winterville Magazine Her Magazine January 2022 SENC Magazine Winter 2021 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesPitt County Schools considering altering dress codeDiscord voiced over fate of ECU music programECU baseball: Wild 10th inning sends Pirates to extra-inning lossPitt County Schools planning for shorter summer sessionSitting Pitt commissioner bows out as filing resumes: Gary Weaver sets up possible rematch for sheriffGreenville man piloted plane in crash; eight presumed deadDonna GwynCommissioners debate domestic animal definitionGreenville man temporarily out of prison back behind bars for traveling to HawaiiPauline Shackelford Images Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute