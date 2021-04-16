Members and friends of Phillippi Missionary Baptist Church in Simpson last weekend honored Pastor Barry Keith Berryhill Sr. on his pastoral anniversary with a two-day celebration for five spiritually productive years.
The event kicked off on Saturday with a noon drive-through meet and greet parade that captured the attention of on-lookers in the Simpson community. The parade was followed by well-wishes and presentations on the church’s campus.
“We were truly blessed with a celebratory weekend of praise” stated Rev. Peggy Hardy, an associate minister at Phillippi and the organizer of Saturday’s activities.
The outdoor campus was adorned with banners, flowers, and gift tables bearing a combination of beautiful arrangements.
The event closed out on Sunday with a powerful 10 a.m. sermon by Associate Minister Frederick Little, a 2 p.m. worship service with a performance by the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and soul -touching solos by Keisha Green and Dean Pugh.
The Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Robinson, pastor of Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church of Raleigh, then graced the parking lot worshippers with a spiritually-moving sermon titled “Somebody got to tell me Something.”
“When a church family comes together in prayer and love, total success is accomplished,” said Deacon Lorenzo Watts, coordinator of Sunday’s activities.
The Rev. Dr. Berryhill was overcome. “I have never experienced an event so blissful and blessed,” he said.
Just after the benediction and the last farewell, he and his family members and others picked up bagged meals to take home.